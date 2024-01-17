AMS Annual Meeting to Spotlight Climate Science: An Exploration of Acceptance and Application

The 104th Annual Meeting of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), slated for January 28 in Baltimore, is set to spotlight the crucial role of climate science in shaping our future. The conference, themed 'Living in a Changing Environment,' will commence with a Presidential Forum focusing on augmenting societal acceptance and application of climate science. The event, which will be livestreamed, is expected to draw global attention to the pressing need to acknowledge and act on climate change.

Advertisment

Presidential Forum: A Confluence of Influencers

The Presidential Forum will be inaugurated by AMS President Brad Colman and will feature a 'fireside chat' with eminent personalities from the world of science and politics. Dr. Kerry Emanuel, a renowned atmospheric scientist, will lead the discussion with Monica Medina, President of the Wildlife Conservation Society and ex-Deputy Assistant Secretary at the State Department, and Bob Inglis, former congressman and Executive Director of RepublicEn.org. The conversation aims to highlight the barriers slowing the reach and impact of climate science and strategize ways to overcome them.

Climate Science: A Key to Societal Resilience

Advertisment

Despite the widespread recognition of climate change as a significant threat, the prioritization of this issue remains stunted. A part of this lag can be attributed to misinformation campaigns and attacks on climate science and scientists. However, the forum is expected to underscore the importance of climate science in informing infrastructural planning, weather warnings, and understanding of global changes. Such knowledge is not only crucial for societal resilience but also instrumental in ensuring future prosperity.

Participation and Innovation: The Way Forward

The meeting will also witness participation from Vaisala, known for its innovative measurement solutions for weather, environment, and industrial processes. With their commitment to enabling climate action, Vaisala's participation in AMS 2024 is expected to have a positive impact on the environment. The event will also see the involvement of EPIC, showcasing their active research and commitment to the weather, water, and climate sectors. Their work, which includes the development of various tools and frameworks to enhance NOAA's Unified Forecast System (UFS), is anticipated to galvanize further contributions to the UFS.