en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

Over the past century, the American Gas Association (AGA), established in 1918, has emerged as a formidable entity in shaping public perception and policy concerning natural gas. Initially formed to address safety issues and customer complaints, the AGA has evolved into a potent trade group, representing a majority of U.S. gas utilities, both investor-owned and publicly owned.

AGA’s Role in Advocacy

Focusing on promoting the use of natural gas, the AGA has actively countered criticism and advocated for its role in cooking, health, and as a tool for climate progress. However, recent studies and debates challenge the health and environmental safety of gas stoves, with research equating their risks to secondhand smoke concerning childhood asthma.

Impact on Legislation and Public Perception

Despite these concerns, the AGA continues to wield influence over legislation and public opinion to maintain the market share of natural gas. The association often utilizes ratepayer fees to finance its campaigns and oppose laws that would limit gas use. Part of the AGA’s efforts includes influencing rule-making processes, resisting advanced leak detection for pipelines, and endorsing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and alternative gases like biomethane and hydrogen.

The Push for a Transition

However, a transition away from fossil fuels is gaining momentum, underscored by the UN’s COP28 agreement to phase out fossil fuels by 2050. This transition aligns with the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) roadmap that calls for a significant reduction in natural gas demand. Certain utilities, such as Eversource Energy, have parted ways with the AGA to prioritize decarbonization. Calls are increasing for other utilities to follow suit or for regulations to prevent ratepayer money from funding trade groups like the AGA.

0
Business Climate & Environment United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NetEase Inc ADR Experiences Stock Price Fluctuation Amidst New Gaming Regulations

By Muthana Al-Najjar

NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution

By Sakchi Khandelwal

RLX Technology Inc ADR's Stock Price Soars by 4.17%

By Rizwan Shah

Aditxt Inc. Shares Tumble 24% Following Private Placement Deal Announcement

By Quadri Adejumo

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP ...
@Business · 43 seconds
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd Shares Surge Following Successful QIP ...
heart comment 0
Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase

By BNN Correspondents

Predictive Oncology Amplifies Presence in Prestigious Events; CEO to Present at Biotech Showcase
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023

By Ayesha Mumtaz

BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Shell plc Announces Acquisition of Dividend Shares by PDMRs
Vertex Energy Strengthens Balance Sheet with $50 Million Term Loan Amendment

By Geeta Pillai

Vertex Energy Strengthens Balance Sheet with $50 Million Term Loan Amendment
Latest Headlines
World News
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
38 seconds
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
58 seconds
Kentucky Wildcats: A Promising Leap into 2024's College Basketball Landscape
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
59 seconds
Virios Therapeutics Receives FDA Nod for Advancement of Long-COVID Treatment
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
1 min
BND Unveils Updated Restaurant Inspection Database for 2023
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
1 min
New Year's Honours 2024: Occupational Health Leaders Recognized
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
1 min
FDA Guidance Paves Way for Virios Therapeutics' Long-COVID Treatment
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
1 min
Post-Holiday Health Recovery: Nutrition Expert Suggests Probiotics, Multivitamins
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
1 min
Caretaker Prime Minister Visits Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain: A Unified Front and Clarifications on Balochistan
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
2 mins
Focus Pharmacology: Revolutionizing the Vitamin Industry with Pharmacist-Approved Supplements
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app