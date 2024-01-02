American Gas Association: A Century of Influence and Controversy

Over the past century, the American Gas Association (AGA), established in 1918, has emerged as a formidable entity in shaping public perception and policy concerning natural gas. Initially formed to address safety issues and customer complaints, the AGA has evolved into a potent trade group, representing a majority of U.S. gas utilities, both investor-owned and publicly owned.

AGA’s Role in Advocacy

Focusing on promoting the use of natural gas, the AGA has actively countered criticism and advocated for its role in cooking, health, and as a tool for climate progress. However, recent studies and debates challenge the health and environmental safety of gas stoves, with research equating their risks to secondhand smoke concerning childhood asthma.

Impact on Legislation and Public Perception

Despite these concerns, the AGA continues to wield influence over legislation and public opinion to maintain the market share of natural gas. The association often utilizes ratepayer fees to finance its campaigns and oppose laws that would limit gas use. Part of the AGA’s efforts includes influencing rule-making processes, resisting advanced leak detection for pipelines, and endorsing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and alternative gases like biomethane and hydrogen.

The Push for a Transition

However, a transition away from fossil fuels is gaining momentum, underscored by the UN’s COP28 agreement to phase out fossil fuels by 2050. This transition aligns with the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) roadmap that calls for a significant reduction in natural gas demand. Certain utilities, such as Eversource Energy, have parted ways with the AGA to prioritize decarbonization. Calls are increasing for other utilities to follow suit or for regulations to prevent ratepayer money from funding trade groups like the AGA.