Alisal Unified School District Advances Towards a Greener Future with Sixth Electric Bus

The Alisal Unified School District in Salinas, California, has made a headway towards a greener future by adding a sixth electric school bus to its fleet, aligning with the state and federal initiatives to combat climate change. This move comes in the wake of California's mandate that necessitates all vehicles purchased after 2035, including school buses, be electric.

Shifting Gears Towards Electric Buses

Alisal procured these buses through grant funds, with each costing over $300,000. The district anticipates having a total of 12 electric buses by the end of 2024. This will constitute nearly half of their 28-bus fleet. The transition to electric buses is not merely an environmental initiative but one that offers practical benefits. Reduced noise levels, coupled with easier maintenance, are some of the advantages that have been welcomed by the district.

Concerns and Challenges

However, not all school districts can easily embrace this transition. The range of electric buses and the costs associated with infrastructure and energy are significant concerns. Alisal restricts the use of its electric buses to local routes due to these range limitations. Carmel Unified School District, covering a vast area, has no immediate plans to transition to electric due to the same reason. Pacific Grove Unified is considering electric buses for short routes, but for longer ones, propane is their choice, requiring the installation of charging and propane filling stations.

Funding and Supply Chain Issues

The shift to electric buses has been substantially supported by funds, including $88 million awarded by the EPA to California school districts. Another significant contributor is the Monterey Bay Air Resource Board Zero Emissions School Bus Program. Despite this financial backing, some districts like Monterey Peninsula Unified, are facing delays due to supply chain issues. They are still awaiting the delivery of nine electric buses for their special education program.