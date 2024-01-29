AI-Powered Flood Prediction Model: A Game-Changer for Ireland

Historical flood maps crafted from data gathered by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-1 satellite are forming the backbone of a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model developed in Ireland. This collaborative research project, with a predictive capacity accurate within a margin of 20 metres, is poised to revolutionize future flood response strategies by providing advanced warnings to communities at risk.

Turning Data into Lifesaving Warnings

The town of Midleton, located in East Cork, was a significant focus in this study. Following the devastating impact of Storm Babet, which doused the town with a month's worth of rain in under a day, Midleton's drainage systems were overwhelmed. The resulting floods damaged over 100 properties, highlighting the urgent need for predictive tools to mitigate such disasters. The AI model developed in this study will facilitate timely emergency responses, including evacuation and protection measures, potentially saving lives and property.

A Welcome Solution

This forward-thinking research project has been warmly received by local officials, who understand the profound benefits of early flood warnings in minimizing damage and bolstering community resilience. Dr. Omid Memarian Sorkhabi, the post-doctoral researcher at CeADAR spearheading the model's development, pointed out that the data collected from Storm Babet will be instrumental in refining the model further.

A Step towards a Sustainable Future

The flood prediction model forms part of the larger CAMEO project, a €9m initiative led by UCD that is committed to developing an Earth Observations (EO) services sector in Ireland. Funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and Enterprise Ireland via the Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund, the project underscores the crucial role of predictive models in tackling the expected increase in flooding events in Ireland due to climate change. Projections indicate a future marked by more intense rainfall and exacerbated floods in areas at risk, making the development of these models a high-priority task.