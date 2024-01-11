AI-Driven Disinformation and Climate Change: WEF’s Global Risks for 2024

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly permeating our lives, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has raised alarms over a looming crisis. The WEF forecasts that AI-fueled misinformation and disinformation will pose a significant global risk in 2024. With several major elections scheduled, the potential for AI to propagate false information could lead to societal unrest and question the legitimacy of elected governments.

AI and the Disinformation Dilemma

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 warns of the rapid amplification of misinformation and disinformation, facilitated by the accessibility of AI technology. Over half of the report’s respondents, including more than 1400 global risk experts, industry leaders, and policymakers, viewed AI-driven misinformation as a material crisis in the short term. This risk, it contends, could further widen societal and political divides and undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments.

The report also notes concerns around AI empowering malicious actors and highlights the rise of ‘deepfake’ videos on social media, driven by artificial intelligence. These developments underscore the urgent need for world leaders to address the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation and promote digital literacy campaigns designed to combat these threats.

Climate Change: A Severe Long-term Threat

Apart from the immediate dangers of AI-fueled misinformation, the WEF’s report also points to substantial long-term risks. Notably, it stresses the severe risk posed by climate change and extreme weather events over the next decade. As such, the report emphasizes the need for a more resilient and sustainable future, advocating for the mitigation of irreversible climate change tipping points.

Automotive Industry Developments in 2024

In conclusion, the WEF's Global Risks Report 2024 presents a sobering picture of the imminent risks facing the global community. From the immediate threat of AI-driven misinformation and disinformation to the long-term perils of climate change, it underscores the need for concerted action and planning.