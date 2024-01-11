en English
AI-Driven Disinformation and Climate Change: WEF’s Global Risks for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly permeating our lives, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has raised alarms over a looming crisis. The WEF forecasts that AI-fueled misinformation and disinformation will pose a significant global risk in 2024. With several major elections scheduled, the potential for AI to propagate false information could lead to societal unrest and question the legitimacy of elected governments.

AI and the Disinformation Dilemma

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 warns of the rapid amplification of misinformation and disinformation, facilitated by the accessibility of AI technology. Over half of the report’s respondents, including more than 1400 global risk experts, industry leaders, and policymakers, viewed AI-driven misinformation as a material crisis in the short term. This risk, it contends, could further widen societal and political divides and undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments.

The report also notes concerns around AI empowering malicious actors and highlights the rise of ‘deepfake’ videos on social media, driven by artificial intelligence. These developments underscore the urgent need for world leaders to address the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation and promote digital literacy campaigns designed to combat these threats.

Climate Change: A Severe Long-term Threat

Apart from the immediate dangers of AI-fueled misinformation, the WEF’s report also points to substantial long-term risks. Notably, it stresses the severe risk posed by climate change and extreme weather events over the next decade. As such, the report emphasizes the need for a more resilient and sustainable future, advocating for the mitigation of irreversible climate change tipping points.

Automotive Industry Developments in 2024

The report also touches upon the automotive industry’s dynamism. With a new supercar poised to captivate enthusiasts and the market in 2024, the industry is set to make headlines once again. Additionally, a notable price change in a popular SUV, with a $16,000 adjustment, reflects the evolving preferences and economic considerations of consumers. These developments serve to highlight the industry’s vibrancy and the potential impact of external factors, such as climate change, on its trajectory.

In conclusion, the WEF’s Global Risks Report 2024 presents a sobering picture of the imminent risks facing the global community. From the immediate threat of AI-driven misinformation and disinformation to the long-term perils of climate change, it underscores the need for concerted action and planning. Amid these challenges, the automotive industry continues its dynamic evolution, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of global economies.

AI & ML Automotive Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

