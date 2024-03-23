African Developers Are Building Sustainable Houses to Combat Climate Crisis

With the world witnessing an unprecedented climate crisis, the need for urgent climate action has never been greater. Like many other continents, Africa is dealing with the adverse effects of climate change, and with regard to fast urbanization and populace development, sustainable housing emerges as a critical component of climate resilience and environmental strength. Building homes that are not only affordable but also friendly to the environment, and welcoming to all social groups is the goal of sustainable affordable housing.

Today, 56% of Africa's metropolitan populace lives in casual and informal settlements because of natural disasters and the critical absence of affordable housing being accessible. With projections demonstrating a multiplying of Africa's populace within the next 25 years, the interest in adequate housing escalates dramatically. Startlingly, the African Development Bank's estimations reveal a colossal need for 3.3 million affordable housing units annually to merely match this burgeoning demographic surge. Yet, the reality remains grimly distant from this imperative, as the construction of such vital housing units lags far behind. Only a fraction of this number is being built each year, leading to a significant housing deficit.

Embracing Sustainable Solutions Amid Housing Crisis

For example, in Nigeria, the country is faced with challenging times, as millions of the population battle financial hardship and irregular living. Housing in the country is at a detriment. Coupled with the increasing price of building costs, many builders are looking at alternatives, putting plenty eager to build homes at a cry for change.

A bag of cement now costs between 10,000-11,000 naira per bag, (about 8 US dollars). This has added to the plights of many. “The country is so bad that I had to pause the completion of my building,” Tunde Rahman, an affected Nigerian shared his plights with BNN Breaking. “We can’t even eat well, how do we build homes? The country has turned so bad.”

Developers are stepping up to these challenges by pioneering sustainable housing solutions. Home developers disclosed they are not only addressing the urgent need for affordable housing but also contributing to climate resilience. “Our company is committed to championing the development of sustainable houses in Africa,” Nifemi Longe, the Managing Director at Audacia Properties told BNN Breaking.

Audacia is a Nigerian company championing the building of decent housing, affordably, and sustainably. “We understand the challenges posed by the high cost of building materials, so we explore traditional alternatives that are not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. One example is the use of locally sourced materials like bamboo and thatch roofs,” Nifemi explained.

Amidst the burgeoning housing crisis in Africa, a plethora of innovative solutions are emerging, and advancements in technology play a crucial role too. At the forefront of this endeavour is the utilisation of climate-resilient and innovative techniques, offering promising avenues to construct affordable housing units at scale. Furthermore, the integration of smart infrastructure, including energy-efficient appliances and renewable energy systems, stands as a beacon of hope in the quest for sustainable urban living.

Several notable projects exemplify the transformative journey of these sustainable projects in Africa. Audacia is one of those leading this initiative. “We've been involved in various sustainable housing projects in Nigeria and Kenya. One notable project is the construction of eco-friendly homes that utilize renewable energy sources like solar power,” Nifemi said. “These homes are designed to be energy-efficient, reducing both carbon emissions and utility costs. Additionally, we implement water conservation systems and incorporate sustainable building materials to minimize environmental impact.”

Through the incorporation of these practices, housing developments have proven to be durable and sustainable, while promoting a more eco-conscious way of life. “By incorporating these sustainable solutions into our designs, we create homes that are climate resilient while keeping costs more affordable. It's all about finding the right balance between sustainability and affordability,” Nifemi added.

Leveraging Architectural and Mining Innovations for Sustainable Construction

Experts also disclosed the role of architectural design and various mining techniques and technologies in constructing sustainable homes. “Climate change is a crisis requiring urgent and visionary action from architects. With ethical designs, we can help society transition to a climate-balanced future and thriving harmonious co-existence with our planet,” Gifat Ampiaw, a Ghanaian Architect told BNN Breaking.

Gifat says architects must transition fully to net-zero and carbon-positive building design as the new normal. “Thoughtfully designed structures can promote more sustainable urban densities. This is to integrate design excellence with environmental performance.”

Mineral and natural resources also play a crucial role in the durability and resilience of buildings. “Particularly in areas where the climate is changing dramatically, such as Africa, innovations in the mining sector could contribute by reprocessing tailings for building bricks,” Arby Kane, President of the Council of African Youth in Minerals (CAYM ) and expert on climate-smart mining project in Mauritania told BNN Breaking.

“This not only reduces energy consumption, it also ensures good water management, which is much needed in Africa's desert zones. Mineral resources such as clays, sand and mining waste essentially ensure the quality, durability and resilience of buildings under the most severe conditions to withstand climate change,” Arby added.

Limiting Disaster Impacts through Deliberate Measures

Disaster risk reduction alludes to the orderly endeavours and measures taken to limit the effects of disasters. This assists with forestalling the impacts of dangers like floods, storms, or earthquakes, and adds to sustainable advancement while diminishing the effects of disasters.

“Implementing disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation measures helps protect physical assets like buildings,” Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola, a disaster risk reduction and climate change research expert at the United Nations University - Institute for Environment and Human Security told BNN Breaking. “This reduces the risk of damage or destruction during disasters, making infrastructures better equipped to withstand and recover from disasters and climate change impacts.”

Putting resources into proactive measures to diminish disaster risk and adjust to climate change can prompt tremendous cost savings and, above all, save lives over the long haul.

“Governments and policymakers should prioritize the integration of disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation considerations into national policies, plans, and frameworks. Adequate financing and investment are also crucial,” Olasunkanmi elaborated on the necessity for the government and policymakers to incorporate disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation into frameworks.

Amid a Rising Population

Despite Africa's status as the second most populous continent on the globe, housing issues within its borders often languish in the shadows of other global concerns. With a staggering population exceeding 1.4 billion individuals, representing nearly 18.41% of the world's populace, Africa's housing crisis stands as a pressing yet overlooked challenge. Projections by the United Nations foretell an even more populous future, estimating that Africa's population may swell to 2.49 billion by 2050, comprising approximately 26% of the world's total inhabitants.

Compounding this predicament is the imperative to align housing policies with climate-friendly initiatives. The continent grapples with a myriad of housing-related dilemmas, particularly in its urban cities where the repercussions are starkly evident, witnessing a litany of challenges ranging from collapsed buildings and inundated homes during floods to the pervasive spectre of overcrowded living spaces and woefully inadequate infrastructure.

In 2022, obliterating floods unleashed ruin across Africa, resulting in 8.2 million people across 20 countries in the region affected. Sadly, the floods killed 1,418 individuals, while leaving 4,398 injured and displacing a stunning 2.9 million people from their homes. While formally arranged urban regions comply with zoning guidelines, those dwelling in casual settlements face an obviously different picture, making them exceptionally vulnerable to the desolates of floods and other climate-related disasters.

“In order to ensure the development of the most sustainable housing options adapted to climate change, close collaboration is needed between the infrastructure and housing sector, mining, as well as strong political will on the part of governments. This will enable projects to be carried out and ensure development in terms of a sustainable environment,” Arby told BNN Breaking.

A Growing Trend of Solutions

Different housing projects have been enacted by government and private entities to achieve a sustainable housing standard. One such is the Lagos state government’s Idale Estate in Nigeria, a green-certified housing community, and one of the few in Africa to meet the advanced certification level for its significant carbon, energy and water savings. Also, the Vision City in Lagos, Nigeria is an eco-friendly estate built to address climate change issues to create zero carbon emissions. It is outfitted with nonstop savvy security, sunlight-based power energy, water-reaping frameworks, and green spaces to make a strong and eco-accommodating local area.

Furthermore, the Sandbag Houses in South Africa are built out of timber and sandbags. The house was built utilising the EcoBeams system, which replaces brick-and-mortar with sandbags, and the houses were proven to have remarkable strength comparable to the brick system and use less timber than traditional construction.

The Eastgate Centre in Zimbabwe is also a defining example of sustainable construction. Constructed predominantly from concrete, its true sustainability lies in its revolutionary ventilation system, which mirrors the self-cooling mechanisms found in termite mounds. Its ventilation system doesn’t depend on the usual energy heating, and air-conditioning systems used by most commercial buildings. It is said to use only 10% of the energy that a conventional building of its size would use.

Another is the Inno-Native Home in Ghana, constructed with locally sourced materials such as timber and adobe mud blocks, this elevated dwelling embraces passive cooling strategies, including floor-to-ceiling jalousies and slide-slatted wood screens, to mitigate the need for air-conditioning. Additionally, the incorporation of solar panels as a backup electricity source underscores the commitment to renewable energy adoption.

These exemplary projects not only showcase the transformative potential of sustainable construction but also underscore the imperative of leveraging nature-inspired solutions and indigenous knowledge to address pressing housing and environmental challenges across Africa.