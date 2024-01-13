en English
Africa

Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos

The 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14 to 19, promises to be a pivotal event for global leadership. This year, the spotlight shines on Africa, which has recently gained a permanent seat at the Group of 20 (G20) table and is now advocating for increased representation at the United Nations Security Council. The continent’s enhanced role in global affairs comes at a time when sub-Saharan Africa is projected to drive over half of the global population growth by 2050, according to United Nations estimates. While the forum’s theme of ‘rebuilding trust’ holds global relevance, it resonates particularly with the African youth, who are seeking improved economic management and increased job opportunities.

Africa’s Rising Influence

More than five African heads of state and significant private sector representatives are expected to attend the WEF. Their participation underscores Africa’s escalating influence in global geopolitical and economic matters. The continent’s strategic importance is further amplified by Agenda 2063 – Africa’s blueprint for its transformation into a global powerhouse. The African Union (AU) drives this ambitious roadmap, focusing on growth, development, and the integration of African states. The AU’s initiatives, aimed at overcoming continental challenges and promoting education, infrastructure, trade, and sustainable development, are expected to be pivotal points of discussion at the WEF.

Climate Change and Africa’s Role

The issue of climate change will command significant attention at the forum. Building on the momentum from COP28, the forum will spotlight Africa’s potential in scaling renewable energy deployment. The Nairobi Declaration from the Africa Climate Summit, advocating for reforms and new global taxes to fund climate action, will be on the table. Africa’s rich mineral resources, essential for green energy, will be a major topic, emphasizing the climate finance gap and the need for innovative financing solutions such as public-private partnerships.

Highlighting Africa’s Trade Potential

The forum will also highlight the progress of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA presents an unprecedented opportunity for Africa to steer towards industrialization and create skilled jobs, further amplifying the continent’s potential to contribute to global affairs. The WEF, supported by its member companies – typically large global enterprises – is a platform for Africa to demonstrate its determination to play a pivotal role in shaping the future.

Africa Business Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

