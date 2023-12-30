en English
Asia

Addressing Climate Change and Urbanization: A Dialogue with Sadek Wahba

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:04 pm EST
Climate change and urbanization, two global phenomena, stand at the threshold of the world’s future, presenting both challenges and opportunities. This was the crux of Sadek Wahba’s, founder and chairman of I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure management company, talk. The company, with a fund that manages around $40 billion, is at the forefront of the conversation on infrastructure and climate-related technological investment, a dialogue of growing importance.

Urbanization: An Unstoppable Force

According to the World Bank, urbanization is a force to be reckoned with. Over 56% of the global population now resides in cities, a number predicted to double by 2050. This urban expansion will be most notable in India and Asia. Such growth necessitates the construction of cities with comprehensive infrastructure, a process that, unfortunately, has a significant impact on the climate due to the consumption of concrete, steel, and energy resources.

The Climate Implications of Building Growth

Architecture 2030 predicts an unprecedented building boom in the next 40 years, equivalent to adding a New York City to the world every month. This rapid urbanization, while necessary for accommodating our growing population, poses immense challenges for our climate. For instance, the surge in electric vehicle sales, although a step in the right direction towards reducing fossil fuel use, is not without its problems. Roads are still made of oil derivatives, and the environmental impact of lithium battery production remains a concern.

Decarbonization: A Need for Affordable Solutions

Wahba underscores the necessity of affordable decarbonization solutions. This is especially crucial for developing countries where populations are grappling with food insecurity amid rapid urban expansion. The chairman believes that, with adequate political and cultural will, the pace of technological innovation can be accelerated. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines serves as a potent example of what humanity can achieve when pushed to its limits. The goal is to create cheaper, cleaner solutions to support sustainable urban growth and mitigate the effects of climate change.

The UNDB database, an initiative of various development banks and organizations like the World Bank and the Inter American Development Bank, aims to promote social and economic development in a sustainable, climate-friendly manner. A study on Chinese cities from 2005 to 2020 shows that smart city pilot policy has a significant effect on urban green total factor productivity (GTFP), particularly in areas with high population and per capita GDP. This is a testament to the potential of coordinated efforts between urban economic development and environmental protection.

While the road ahead is laden with challenges, the opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth are manifold. With investment in the right areas and a commitment to affordable decarbonization solutions, the dual challenges of climate change and urbanization can be effectively addressed.

Asia Climate & Environment Investments
