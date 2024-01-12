en English
Climate & Environment

Adam McKay to Produce Storm Chasing Documentary ‘Stormbound’

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Adam McKay to Produce Storm Chasing Documentary ‘Stormbound’

Academy Award-winning producer Adam McKay is set to produce an Imax documentary titled “Stormbound” that will delve into the life and exploits of storm chaser Jeff Gammons. The film, directed by Miko Lim and produced in collaboration with Imax and Hyperobjects Industries, promises an immersive experience of storm chasing during a peak storm season in the United States.

Stormbound: A Glimpse into the Heart of Storms

“Stormbound” will feature exclusive footage from significant hurricanes, including Charley, Florence, Ian, Irma, and Katrina, in an attempt to underscore the raw power of nature. The inclusion of these hurricanes is intended to weave an inspiring narrative of hope and survival amidst the devastating and awe-inspiring force of these natural disasters.

A Frontline View of the Changing Climate

Adam McKay expressed that storm chasers, much like firefighters, offer a frontline view of the changing climate. He anticipates that the documentary’s portrayal in the Imax format will be both terrifying and beautiful, providing a unique perspective on the implications of climate change. IMAX’s Head of Documentaries, John Turner, concurred with this sentiment, emphasizing the unique storytelling and immersive experience that the film promises.

Anticipation Builds for Stormbound

This project aligns with McKay’s continued interest in climate-related themes, following his decision to pivot away from a different screenplay for Netflix to focus on climate change. Along with McKay, Todd Schulman, Trevor Jones, and John Turner will produce “Stormbound,” with Stephanie Mercado of Hyperobject Industries serving as Executive Producer. The film, funded by Imax, is slated to be released in Imax theaters in 2025. The announcement of “Stormbound” comes at a time when natural disaster films are gaining attention, as another movie on this theme, “Twisters” (a remake of the 1996 film), is also set to release.

Climate & Environment United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

