Activist Investors Withdraw Climate Proposal Amid Exxon's Legal Challenge

In a significant development, Exxon Mobil Corp announced that activist investors were retracting a climate proposal the company sought to block from being voted on at the shareholder meeting in May. The proposal demanded Exxon to set so-called Scope 3 targets to reduce emissions produced by its products. Notably, Exxon is the only one of the five Western oil majors without such targets.

Shareholder Activism and Legal Battle

The group of climate activists, Follow This, withdrew its petition for Exxon shareholders to vote on setting emissions reduction targets after Exxon initiated legal action against the plans. The oil giant argued that the proposal violated the SEC’s investor petition rules. Exxon's legal move has raised concerns among investor activists, leading to a thorough examination of the company's stance on climate-related measures.

Exxon's Position on Climate Change

Exxon has publicly committed to reducing emissions to net zero by 2050. However, it has refrained from setting reduction targets for the emissions created by burning its oil and gas, sparking criticism from environmental groups. The SEC's role in allowing environmental groups to register motions at annual shareholder meetings has also come under scrutiny.

Investor Groups Withdraw Proposal

Two groups of Exxon Mobil Corp. investors withdrew a proposal to push the company to cut emissions during its May shareholder meeting. The investor groups submitted a proposal last year calling for a 'further accelerating' of Exxon’s emissions-reduction plans. However, they decided to retract the climate proposal due to Exxon's preference to fight a battle in court rather than allow shareholders the freedom of a vote at its annual meeting.

CEO Darren Woods stated that the groups were not true investors, and the company is aiming to focus on genuine investors with legitimate concerns that they want the broader shareholder base to address. The withdrawal of the climate proposal comes amid Exxon's reported annual profits and ongoing legal actions, marking a critical moment in the oil and gas industry's transition to renewable energy.