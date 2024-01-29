Accelerated Melting Renders Corbassiere Glacier Unreliable as Climate Archive, Study Finds

In a groundbreaking study led by Margit Schwikowski from the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), researchers have discovered that the Corbassiere glacier in Switzerland's canton of Valais has lost its reliability as a climate archive due to accelerated melting. Published in Nature Geoscience, the study has cast a new light on the melting dynamics of glaciers and their role in climate research.

Unforeseen Differences in Ice Core Samples

Ice core samples, taken from the glacier in 2018 and 2020, revealed startling differences. The 2018 core displayed the expected seasonal fluctuations of particulate matter. However, the 2020 core portrayed a different story. Deeper layers had a flattened curve, indicating that meltwater had erased trace substances, crucial for climate research.

Glacier Melting More Dynamic Than Previously Assumed

This discovery suggests that the glacier's melting is more dynamic than previously thought. Warm years have contributed to crossing a threshold, triggering a strong melting effect. This accelerated melting has led to the mixing of sediments and washing away of concentrated substances, resulting in the loss of valuable climate data. Consequently, plans to drill deeper to gather data spanning millennia have been abandoned.

The Ice Memory Initiative and Its Challenges

The Ice Memory initiative, with which Schwikowski is associated, aims to collect ice cores from 20 endangered glaciers over 20 years. The goal is to preserve them in Antarctica for future research. The Grand Combin glacier, initially included in this collection, has now been declared unsuitable due to the melting issues encountered. It is indeed a race against time to preserve other glacier archives, yet the reliability of these sources is increasingly uncertain.