A Year of High-Stakes Political Drama: The Climate Change Battle of 2024

In a year poised to be marked by high-stakes political drama, the focus of 2024 will be the clash of fossil fuel interests with the ever-pressing need for climate change mitigation. This year is expected to be critical for policymakers, regulators, and the industry, as they grapple with the mounting challenges of sustainability.

The Battle Over ESG Policies

The battle over Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies is set to intensify. Republicans have begun increasing legal action against asset management firms, and policies against ESG considerations are being contemplated. Amidst the legal onslaught, proponents of corporate climate action are not backing down. They are fighting back with significant financial campaigns, aiming to influence the course of the ongoing debate.

SEC at a Crossroads

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) finds itself at a critical juncture. The commission is under pressure to finalize rules that would mandate publicly traded companies to disclose their carbon footprint and climate risks. The spotlight is on Scope 3 emissions, with pressure mounting from both progressives and conservatives alike. Significant influence is also being exerted by California’s law, which requires large companies to disclose emissions. This pioneering regulation is inspiring other states and aligning with global climate disclosure regimes.

The Carbon Offset Market and Plastic Pollution

The credibility of the voluntary carbon offset market is under scrutiny. Standard setters aim to establish quality benchmarks for carbon credits, a move viewed as critical in bolstering trust in the system. Meanwhile, the regulations for the carbon market under the Paris agreement are still being finalized, with the issue slated to be addressed at COP29 in Azerbaijan. On another front, efforts to create a U.N. treaty to reduce plastic pollution are facing a tight timeline. Diplomatic negotiations are ongoing, and states within the U.S. are considering recycling reforms to shift the financial burden of waste disposal onto producers.

As we step into 2024, the stage is set for a year that may very well shape the future of our planet. The decisions made by lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders will have implications that reach far beyond the year, influencing the course of climate change mitigation for years to come.