A New Era in US-China Climate Diplomacy: Navigating the Post-Kerry and Xie Landscape

In the aftermath of the departures of pivotal figures, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the United States and China are set to enter a new era of climate diplomacy. Kerry and Xie have left an indelible mark on international climate politics, playing instrumental roles in brokering significant climate agreements, and laying the groundwork for collaboration between the world’s two largest economies and greenhouse gas emitters. Now, the focus shifts towards their successors and the future of global climate diplomacy.

Passing the Baton in a Heated Climate

2023 was the hottest year recorded, as confirmed by the Met Office, stirring intense media interest around the 1.5C threshold. The Conference of Parties (COP28), attended by over 110,000 delegates, focused on the Global Stocktake, revealing that countries are off track in reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. A diplomatic compromise resulted in an international agreement that all countries need to transition away from fossil fuels, with explicit targets and timelines set in place. The political response to COP28 is considered a framework for action, with potential implications for upcoming elections.

Legacy of Kerry and Xie

John Kerry, the top US climate diplomat, is stepping down after more than three years of service, coinciding with the departure of his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. Their contributions to climate diplomacy, particularly in fostering US-China climate dialogue, have been significant. Kerry’s efforts include the 2014 joint statement on climate with China, and working with China to accelerate climate action in 2024. Xie’s efforts, while not explicitly mentioned, have been equally instrumental in shaping China’s climate diplomacy.

Navigating the Climate Diplomacy Landscape

With these departures, the successors are poised to inherit a complex climate diplomacy landscape. The urgent need for fresh leadership to build upon the groundwork laid by Kerry and Xie is palpable. The future climate diplomats will need to navigate this landscape, maintain the momentum of previous agreements, and potentially pioneer innovative strategies to combat the pressing environmental challenges the world faces today.

As the world grapples with the impacts of escalating global temperatures and their implications, the burden of leadership in climate diplomacy weighs heavily on the successors of Kerry and Xie. It is an opportunity, but also a challenge – a challenge to sustain and enhance the collaboration, and to continue to seek new agreements to further global climate objectives.