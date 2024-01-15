en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

A New Era in US-China Climate Diplomacy: Navigating the Post-Kerry and Xie Landscape

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
A New Era in US-China Climate Diplomacy: Navigating the Post-Kerry and Xie Landscape

In the aftermath of the departures of pivotal figures, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the United States and China are set to enter a new era of climate diplomacy. Kerry and Xie have left an indelible mark on international climate politics, playing instrumental roles in brokering significant climate agreements, and laying the groundwork for collaboration between the world’s two largest economies and greenhouse gas emitters. Now, the focus shifts towards their successors and the future of global climate diplomacy.

Passing the Baton in a Heated Climate

2023 was the hottest year recorded, as confirmed by the Met Office, stirring intense media interest around the 1.5C threshold. The Conference of Parties (COP28), attended by over 110,000 delegates, focused on the Global Stocktake, revealing that countries are off track in reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. A diplomatic compromise resulted in an international agreement that all countries need to transition away from fossil fuels, with explicit targets and timelines set in place. The political response to COP28 is considered a framework for action, with potential implications for upcoming elections.

Legacy of Kerry and Xie

John Kerry, the top US climate diplomat, is stepping down after more than three years of service, coinciding with the departure of his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. Their contributions to climate diplomacy, particularly in fostering US-China climate dialogue, have been significant. Kerry’s efforts include the 2014 joint statement on climate with China, and working with China to accelerate climate action in 2024. Xie’s efforts, while not explicitly mentioned, have been equally instrumental in shaping China’s climate diplomacy.

Navigating the Climate Diplomacy Landscape

With these departures, the successors are poised to inherit a complex climate diplomacy landscape. The urgent need for fresh leadership to build upon the groundwork laid by Kerry and Xie is palpable. The future climate diplomats will need to navigate this landscape, maintain the momentum of previous agreements, and potentially pioneer innovative strategies to combat the pressing environmental challenges the world faces today.

As the world grapples with the impacts of escalating global temperatures and their implications, the burden of leadership in climate diplomacy weighs heavily on the successors of Kerry and Xie. It is an opportunity, but also a challenge – a challenge to sustain and enhance the collaboration, and to continue to seek new agreements to further global climate objectives.

0
China Climate & Environment United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
7 mins ago
High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring
A groundbreaking scientific endeavor spearheaded by Xihan Mu from Beijing Normal University has marked a significant milestone in the realm of environmental and ecological monitoring. The team has developed high-resolution maps of Fractional Vegetation Cover (FVC) across China that span a decade from 2010 to 2020, offering 30-meter resolution and semimonthly data points. Revolutionary Mapping
High-Resolution Vegetation Mapping: A Game-Changer in Environmental Monitoring
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
22 mins ago
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
22 mins ago
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
12 mins ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
13 mins ago
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China's Investments in Egypt's Suez Canal
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
22 mins ago
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
27 seconds
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Biden's Reelection Campaign Draws Impressive $97 Million in Contributions
45 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Draws Impressive $97 Million in Contributions
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
1 min
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
1 min
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
2 mins
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
2 mins
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
2 mins
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
2 mins
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
13 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app