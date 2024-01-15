en English
Climate & Environment

A Dying Giant: The Aral Sea’s Struggle and the Lessons it Offers

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Life on the shores of the Aral Sea, once the fourth-largest lake on the planet, has long been dictated by the rhythms of the water. Akshabak Batimova, who grew up watching the ebb and flow of this vast body of water, has seen it dwindle to merely a tenth of its original size due to Soviet-era water diversions for cotton farming. The once thriving Aral Sea has been replaced by a barren, salt-encrusted wasteland, with dire implications for the communities that once relied on its bounty.

The Human Cost of Environmental Devastation

Born and raised in a fishing village on the Aral’s shores, Batimova witnessed the drastic changes to the once-massive lake throughout her life. She became a researcher, monitoring the lake’s fish, only to lose her job as fisheries collapsed due to the increased salinity. The environmental devastation has had severe economic and health consequences. Dust storms from the dry lakebed have exacerbated health issues, including cancer and high infant mortality rates, casting a long shadow over the lives of those residing in the region.

A Glimmer of Hope: The Kok Aral Dam

In 2005, the Kok Aral Dam was constructed at a cost of nearly $86 million. Its creation has partially mitigated the situation by saving the northern section of the Aral Sea. The dam’s construction has led to the return of freshwater fish and a partial recovery of the local fishing industry. However, this improvement is threatened by increasing salinity levels and the continued decline in water reaching the lake.

The Great Salt Lake: A Parallel Tale?

The situation of the Aral Sea presents a cautionary tale for other regions facing similar risks. The Great Salt Lake in Utah is one such place where similar ecological and economic disasters could occur if water management is not improved. A rock-filled railroad causeway and a breach opened in 2017 have helped manage salinity levels in the Great Salt Lake, but a long-term solution is still needed. Climate change and water diversions pose ongoing threats, placing the future of the lake in a precarious balance.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

