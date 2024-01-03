2024: A Transformative Year for ESG in Business and Finance

As we step into 2024, the business and financial sectors brace for a year dominated by Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues. The year promises to be a turning point, where companies transition from voluntary actions to regulatory-driven practices, signifying a new era in ESG accountability. Five key themes are set to define the year.

Deep Dive into ESG Supply Chain Risks

Companies are anticipated to intensively scrutinize their supply chain’s environmental and social risks due to looming regulations on scope 3 emissions in the EU and California. This profound assessment of their supply chain operations will be vital in establishing resilient and sustainable business practices.

Influence of International Sustainability Standards Board’s Standards

The International Sustainability Standards Board’s standards are expected to shape global regulations, including scope 3 disclosures. Furthermore, the EU has concurred on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD). This mandates corporations to disclose supply chain risks linked to human rights and environmental concerns, demonstrating a regulatory push for greater transparency and accountability.

International Carbon Pricing Regime

Economists propose an international carbon pricing mechanism to efficiently address climate change. The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism is a pioneering stride in this direction with Turkey and the UK following suit. The US is mulling over possible reactions, including retaliatory trade measures or a national carbon fee, indicating a global shift towards carbon pricing.

Climate Justice and Carbon Pricing

A rift between developed and developing nations regarding carbon pricing policies is apparent, mainly due to concerns about climate justice. Critics argue that these policies contradict the principles of climate justice, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach that respects both economic development and environmental sustainability.

Shift in US State Legislatures’ Focus

In the US, state legislatures are predicted to shift focus from environmental to social issues, with some Republican-led states challenging ESG investing and specifically targeting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at universities and state agencies.

As we forge ahead into 2024, the role of ESG in business and finance is set to experience significant evolution. The year will mark a significant shift from voluntary practices to mandatory regulations, with a growing emphasis on transparency, accountability, and sustainable practices. The world is watching as businesses grapple with these changes, and their responses will define the future of ESG.