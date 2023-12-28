en English
Africa

2023: The Year Climate Disasters Claimed 12,000 Lives Globally

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
2023: The Year Climate Disasters Claimed 12,000 Lives Globally

In 2023, the world confronted the brutal reality of climate change. A staggering 12,000 lives were lost to climate-related disasters globally. The most vulnerable bore the brunt of the devastation. Countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Madagascar, and Tanzania, with their limited resources and fragile infrastructure, witnessed significant casualties and displacement. The humanitarian organization, Save the Children, in its report titled ‘2023 in Review: Climate Disasters Claimed 12,000 Lives Globally’, shed light on the escalating frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

The Human and Financial Toll

The legacy of chaos and destruction left by events like Cyclone Idai, which struck Zimbabwe in March 2019, serves as a stark example of the human and financial toll of these disasters. The cyclone claimed 634 lives and inflicted an estimated $550 million in damages. Among the alarming statistics presented in the report was a 60% rise in deaths from landslides, a 278% increase from wildfires, and a 340% increase from storms, marking a comparative surge from the numbers reported in 2022.

Disproportionate Impact and Injustice

The report underscores the disproportionate impact of climate change on those least responsible. The climate crisis, thus, exacerbates inequality, poverty, and displacement. The aftermath is particularly devastating for children, leaving them homeless, out of education, and living in fear for their loved ones’ lives. Climate justice activists, recognizing the undue burden borne by the world’s most vulnerable populations, have urged African governments to confront climate injustice head-on.

Pressure on Governments

The report lands in the wake of 2023 being confirmed as the hottest year in recorded history. This development applies further pressure on governments to take decisive action against climate change. The study analyzed the top 20 costliest climate disasters of 2023, concluding that they disproportionately affected developing countries with less economic resources and inadequate infrastructure. Wealthier countries, though better prepared for such events, have their share of the burden to bear, with countries like Germany shutting down its last three nuclear power plants and making strides towards renewable energy.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

