2023: The Hottest Year on Record Highlights Vulnerability of Tropical 'Slum' Communities

In an alarming revelation, 2023 has been marked as the hottest year on record, recording an average temperature increase of 1.48C (2.66F). This surge in heat, paired with an escalating humidity level, is setting some global regions on the brink of human endurance. The increasing prevalence of climate change has manifested itself in the form of expanding deserts, intense heatwaves, rampant wildfires, and severe storms.

The Underestimated Threat in Tropical Cities

A particular point of concern is the underreporting of heat stress in tropical cities due to the lack of comprehensive weather station coverage. This data gap is especially ominous for over a billion people residing in informal settlements or "slums". These densely populated, infrastructurally deficient areas are often situated in hot and humid tropical regions, making their inhabitants more susceptible to the accelerating climate crisis.

Climate Crisis: A Looming Threat for Vulnerable Populations

Most inhabitants of these settlements are low-income earners, often working in outdoor environments, further intensifying their exposure to heat and humidity. The recent research unveils that the local heat stress experienced in these communities significantly transcends the levels reported by the nearest weather stations. This discrepancy suggests that global climate assessments may be underestimating the actual impact of heat stress on these vulnerable populations.

Urgent Need for Improved Climate Monitoring and Community Initiatives

To shield these communities from the intensifying climate crisis, a two-pronged approach is needed. Firstly, meteorological institutes in developing countries require urgent support to enhance climate monitoring and develop early-warning systems. Secondly, community-based initiatives, such as urban greening and improved housing, can significantly reduce urban heat and aid in climate adaptation. Without these measures, millions of people might be forced to relocate due to intolerable climate conditions.

The World Health Organization has identified climate change as the greatest threat to global health in the 21st century. With the current efforts to limit global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement falling short, and pledges made still resulting in a projected global warming of about 2.7C (4.9F) by the end of the century, the need to phase out fossil fuels, amplify the deployment of renewable energy, and reduce carbon emissions has never been more critical.