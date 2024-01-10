en English
Climate & Environment

2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
2023 Surpasses 2016 as Hottest Year on Record, Edging Near Critical Climate Threshold

In an unsettling development, 2023 has been recognized as the hottest year on record, surpassing the previous high set in 2016. The global average temperature reached a staggering 14.98°C (58.96°F), a clear 0.17°C higher than the 2016 record. This marks an alarming acceleration in the trend of global warming, primarily driven by human activities such as the emission of greenhouse gases.

Approaching a Critical Climate Milestone

The year’s record-breaking warmth brings the planet precariously close to a critical climate threshold. With a global average temperature nearing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels—the limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement—it is likely that a 12-month period ending in January or February 2024 could exceed this level. It sets a stark reminder of the planet’s continuous warming and the urgent need for substantial mitigation efforts to combat climate change.

Unprecedented Heatwaves, Floods, and Wildfires

The impact of 2023’s elevated temperatures were felt worldwide, with a series of extreme weather events, from relentless heatwaves and devastating floods to widespread wildfires. Such calamities highlight not only the immediate implications for human health and mortality but also the long-term effects on the planet’s ecosystems and biodiversity. The European Union, acknowledging the escalating impact of climate change, has committed to a 55% emission reduction by 2030.

Record Levels of Greenhouse Gases

Further emphasizing the impact of climate change, 2023 also saw record levels of atmospheric concentrations of carbon dioxide and methane, major greenhouse gases. This development underscores the urgency of international cooperation and the implementation of policies to reduce carbon emissions and transition to sustainable energy sources. With the dire climate situation expected to worsen in 2024, the need for decarbonizing the economy and preparing for the future is more critical than ever.

Climate & Environment International Affairs Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

