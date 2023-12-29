en English
Climate & Environment

2023 Sees Record-Breaking Global Temperatures: Taiwan’s Climate Follows Suit

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:23 am EST
2023 Sees Record-Breaking Global Temperatures: Taiwan’s Climate Follows Suit

In an unprecedented development, the year 2023 has witnessed the global average temperature soar to a record high of 1.15 degrees Celsius above the 100-year average from 1901-2000. Taiwan’s climate has not been spared from this heat surge, recording its sixth-highest average temperature in history at 24.26 degrees Celsius, a significant 1.14 degrees above its century-long average.

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes

The scorching rise in temperatures has been felt across the globe, making 2023 one of the hottest years on record. This trend has been fueled by unabated greenhouse gas emissions and rampant use of fossil fuels. The only anomaly in this heating trend in Taiwan was in May, when temperatures surprisingly dipped below average.

Taiwan’s Rainfall Patterns Reflect Climate Change

Alongside the temperature rise, Taiwan has also observed a decline in rainy days. The country recorded 23.9 fewer days of rainfall compared to the average, receiving about 90% of its typical annual rainfall. These patterns, characterized by concentrated rainfall during the plum rain and typhoon seasons, are indicative of the broader changes ascribed to climate change.

El Niño’s Influence on Taiwan’s Climate

Chen Yi-liang, director of the Central Weather Administration’s Weather Forecast Center, underscored the influence of the El Niño event on these weather patterns. This global climate phenomena is expected to continue influencing Taiwan’s climate into the next season but is predicted to ease by spring.

Forecasts for the early months of 2024 predict above-average temperatures and a particularly rainy January, with a return to normal rainfall levels in February and March. The year 2020 still holds the record for the highest average temperature in Taiwan, with an average of 24.6 degrees.

Climate & Environment Taiwan Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

