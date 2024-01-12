en English
Climate & Environment

2023 Marks Earth’s Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
2023 Marks Earth’s Hottest Year Amidst Rising Republican Climate Denialism

In a stark reminder of our rapidly changing climate, 2023 was officially declared Earth’s warmest year on record since 1880, with the global temperature exceeding the pre-industrial average by a chilling 2.43 degrees F. The year surpassed the previous record-holder, 2016, by a record-setting margin of 0.27 of a degree F.

The Numbers Tell a Tale

Scientific organizations across the globe, including NASA and the UK Met Office, have corroborated these findings, branding 2023 as the warmest year in history. The average global temperature in 2023 was 14.98 C, or 58.96 F, which is 0.17 C (0.306 F) higher than 2016. The escalation in Earth’s temperature, driven by a lethal cocktail of greenhouse gases, El Niño, and other natural variations, has led to record-low Antarctic sea ice extent, low levels in the Arctic, and a 30% increase in estimated global wildfire carbon emissions compared to 2022.

Climate Denialism in the Face of a Warming Planet

Despite these clear indicators of a planet in peril, the Republican party in the United States continues to exhibit a growing resistance towards acknowledging and acting upon climate science. A worrying trend revealed by historical tracking polls from Gallup shows a decline in the number of Republicans who acknowledge human activity as the leading cause of global warming over the past two decades. This denialism starkly contrasts the stance of 2008 Republican nominee, John McCain, who recognized the severity of the climate crisis.

Shirking Responsibility, Spreading Disinformation

The party has repeatedly sought refuge in excuses to avoid taking action against climate change. Claims range from waiting for countries like China and India to act first, to insisting that the transition to clean energy be slow. The Inflation Reduction Act, a legislation promoting clean energy through tax credits, passed without any Republican support, further highlighting the party’s reluctance to address the issue. Republican politicians such as Jeff Van Drew, Chris Smith, and Tom Kean Jr. have been singled out for either spreading disinformation or failing to utilize their positions for climate action.

The climate crisis is a nonpartisan issue, affecting both red and blue states alike. The urgent need of the hour is immediate and decisive action to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

0
Climate & Environment United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

