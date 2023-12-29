en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change

The year 2023 will be etched in history for its series of extreme climatic events that left an indelible impact on the global canvas. From floods shattering historical records to droughts leaving vast regions parched, the year served as a stark reminder of the accelerating pace of climate change.

An Unprecedented Year of Extreme Weather Events

The United States weathered a series of deadly disasters, with tornadoes tearing through the heartland, wildfires engulfing parts of Hawaii, and Hurricane Lee leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. These events underscored the urgent need for effective weather forecasting and disaster preparedness, with climate change expected to amplify the intensity of such extreme weather phenomena.

Climate Change and the Economic Impact

These climatic anomalies exacted a hefty toll on the economy, with the annual cost of natural disasters in the United States nearing a staggering $150 billion. The year witnessed a wave of clean energy projects and a record surge in electric vehicle sales, yet it also saw a decline in financing for funds focused on environmental, social, and governance issues. Amid these contrasting trends, the nation set a new record for oil output, driving down gasoline prices but exacerbating climate emissions. As the world stands on the precipice of a potential climate crisis, all eyes are on the 2024 presidential election for decisive action on green investment and corporate accountability.

2023: A Wakeup Call for the Global Community

From the flooding and mudslides in California to the devastating Cyclone Freddy near Australia, the prolonged drought in Spain, and the catastrophic floods in Turkey, 2023 was marked by unprecedented weather extremes. A relentless string of record-breaking temperatures, deadly storms and catastrophic floods unfolded across the globe, further emphasizing the reality of climate change. The year also saw the hottest summer since records began in 1880, fuelled by rising greenhouse gas concentrations and the El Niño effect. Canada experienced its worst wildfire season, Europe was gripped by unprecedented heatwaves, and a devastating wildfire raged in Hawaii. The warming El Niño pattern in the Pacific and a potential shutdown of the Gulf Stream by 2025 signalled significant shifts in weather patterns.

As the year drew to a close with significant climatic shifts, it served as a potent reminder that climate change is not a distant threat but a present reality. The urgency of addressing climate change and adapting to its effects has never been more pressing. The world must unite in concerted efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and devise strategies to help societies and natural environments cope with the ongoing and future changes.

0
Climate & Environment Environmental Science Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

2023 Year in Review: From Global Conflicts to Cultural Milestones

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bangladesh's Innovative 'Tiny Houses' Offer Resilience Against Climate Change

By Safak Costu

Nature's Fury Unleashed: A Year of Extreme Weather Events ...
@Climate & Environment · 39 mins
Nature's Fury Unleashed: A Year of Extreme Weather Events ...
heart comment 0
Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada
2023 Sees Record-Breaking Global Temperatures: Taiwan’s Climate Follows Suit

By Rafia Tasleem

2023 Sees Record-Breaking Global Temperatures: Taiwan's Climate Follows Suit
NBSSunrise: The Dawn of Solar-Powered Vehicles

By Mazhar Abbas

NBSSunrise: The Dawn of Solar-Powered Vehicles
2023: The Hottest Year on Record Amid Environmental Upheavals and a Global Shift Towards Cleaner Energy

By Wojciech Zylm

2023: The Hottest Year on Record Amid Environmental Upheavals and a Global Shift Towards Cleaner Energy
Latest Headlines
World News
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 min
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 min
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
2 mins
A Deep Dive into the Eight Sleep Pod Cover: High-Tech Sleep Aid or Just a Data Collector?
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
4 mins
Phoenix Suns Aim for Consecutive Wins as they Host Struggling Hornets
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
5 mins
OCiDA's Role in the Victory of UPND in 2021 Zambian Elections
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
7 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia Worsens: Death Toll Rises to 74
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
8 mins
Navigating 2024: A Forecast of Nigeria's Political and Sports Landscapes
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
8 mins
Frailty a Key Factor in Infection Risk for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients, Study Finds
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
8 mins
Pakistan Bans New Year's Eve Celebrations, Stands in Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Conflict
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 min
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 min
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app