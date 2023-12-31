2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

In a year defined by escalating climate extremes and remarkable strides towards climate action, 2023 has emerged as a stark reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis and the necessity for decisive action. The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service has dubbed 2023 as the hottest year to date, with temperatures soaring to worrisome levels and two days crossing the ominous 2C mark above pre-industrial levels.

India’s Climate Challenges

India, in particular, bore the brunt of the climate change impact, with extreme weather conditions prevailing for a staggering 235 days between January and September. A report by the Centre for Science and Environment estimated a heavy toll of 2,923 lives, the annihilation of nearly 2 million hectares of crops, and the decimation of over 80,000 homes due to heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and lightning. The frequency and severity of such events are projected to worsen with the intensifying climate crisis.

The Oceanic and Agricultural Impact

The world’s oceans recorded their highest ever temperature in August, averaging 20.96 degrees Celsius, a clear warning to marine and human ecosystems. India, on the other hand, grappled with its driest August since 1901, a 36 percent rainfall deficit that severely impacted key agricultural states, triggering drought and water shortages. The India Meteorological Department reported an average increase of 2.5 days in the duration of heatwaves over the past 30 years, a trend likely to exacerbate with climate change.

Biodiversity Threat and Global Forest Fires

A new study in the PLOS ONE journal indicated that up to two million species are at risk of extinction, doubling the UN’s previous estimates. Satellite data revealed that forest fires have intensified globally, burning twice as much tree cover as 20 years ago. India’s rainforests have not been spared, experiencing a dramatic increase in forest fires.

India’s Climate Action Initiatives

However, India made significant strides towards climate action in 2023. The country’s renewable energy capacity reached 172GW in March, marking a significant increase from 115.94GW in March 2018. India also proposed to host the UN climate conference in 2028 and launched its Green Credit Initiative to address the challenges of a rapidly warming world. The country submitted its third national communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, reducing GDP emission intensity by 33% between 2005 and 2019.