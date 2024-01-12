en English
Climate & Environment

2023: A Record Year for Ocean Heat Absorption, Climate Concerns Escalate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
2023: A Record Year for Ocean Heat Absorption, Climate Concerns Escalate

The world’s oceans, covering 70% of the Earth’s surface, have absorbed record levels of excess heat in the year 2023 as reported in a study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. This has resulted in significant changes in our global climate. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Chinese Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) estimate that our oceans have taken up approximately 9 to 15 zettajoules more heat in 2023 than in the previous year. To put it into perspective, a zettajoule equals about ten times the total electricity produced globally in a year.

Record Highs in Sea Surface Temperature and Energy Storage

Both sea surface temperatures and energy stored in the top 2000 meters of the ocean have reached record highs in 2023. This additional heat has sparked extreme weather events such as heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires. The warming oceans also contribute more heat and moisture to the atmosphere, leading to more erratic weather patterns.

Anthropogenic Global Warming: The Main Culprit

The increase in ocean temperatures is largely attributed to anthropogenic global warming. Additionally, periodic increases are also seen due to El Nino events. This surge in heat absorption by the oceans has raised concerns about their future capacity to continue absorbing such high levels of excess heat, a phenomenon which is critical in maintaining the Earth’s surface temperature.

Rising Ocean Salinity: An Emerging Concern

Another concern is the rising ocean salinity, which is at an all-time high. This contributes to the stratification of the ocean water, affecting the exchange of heat, oxygen, and carbon between the ocean and atmosphere. This could potentially result in a loss of oxygen in the ocean, endangering marine life.

The recent findings underscore the urgent need for the world to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner, renewable energy sources. With the capacity of our oceans to absorb excess heat reaching a critical point, the time to act is now.

Climate & Environment Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

