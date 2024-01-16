1936 Juneau Landslide: A Dark Chapter in Alaska's History

On a fateful Sunday evening, November 22, 1936, the town of Juneau, Alaska, was rocked by its deadliest landslide, a catastrophic event that claimed 15 lives and left a trail of destruction. The cataclysm emerged after an unrelenting deluge, with over two feet of rainfall soaking the mountain slopes, setting the stage for the impending disaster.

Unleashing the Beast

As the inhabitants of the town engaged in their routine activities, an ominous rumbling echoed from Mount Roberts. The saturated ground succumbed to the weight, triggering a monstrous slide of mud, boulders, and debris that rampaged down the slope. The 20-foot heap of rubble consumed the Matson House, the Nickovich building, and several family homes, trapping 23 people in the blink of an eye.

A Battle Against Time and Elements

Rescue operations were marred by fires ignited by an underground explosion in a buried apartment building, and power outages instigated by fallen telephone cables and power lines. Among the debris and chaos, a ray of hope flickered as the Persson family was extricated from the ruins of their apartment.

Legacy of the Tragedy

This tragedy was not a silent witness. It echoed through the pages of national news outlets, including The Associated Press and The New York Times. Juneau mourned its loss in 15 funerals, and the recovery from the disaster took weeks, leaving the scars of the landslide visible for decades to come.

Unraveling the Causes

Geological factors such as steep slopes blanketed in loose sediment and the relentless rainfall were pinpointed as the primary instigators of the landslide. Lawsuits filed by victims' families against the AJ Mine suggested negligence in maintaining the hillside, but further geological study concluded the mine was not singularly culpable for the slide.

The narrative serves as a grim reminder of Juneau's historical susceptibility to landslides, documented in past incidents in 1920, 1929, and mere weeks before the 1936 disaster. It underscores the escalating risk of landslides in the region, amplified by climate change that contributes to more frequent and intense rainfall events.