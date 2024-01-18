14th GFMD Summit: Turning the Spotlight on Climate-Induced Migration

The upcoming 14th Summit of the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) will address one of the world's most pressing issues – 'The Impact of Climate Change on Human Mobility'. Set to take place at the Geneva International Conference Centre from January 23 to 25, 2024, the event exemplifies France's comprehensive approach during its tenure as the Chair of the GFMD for 2022-2023.

Unraveling the Intricacies of Climate-Induced Migration

With climate-induced migration becoming a global concern, the Summit will facilitate high-level discussions on the challenges and opportunities. Recent data from regions like the Darien Gap in Panama and the tri-country border of Peru, Colombia, and Brazil, reveal how climate impacts human livelihoods, driving mobility, and dictating health risks. The Summit will delve into how deepening global inequalities, increasing social disparities, and intensifying climate-induced disasters are influencing migration, particularly in developing nations.

Underlying Factors: From Economic Disparities to COVID-19

The changing economic benefit distribution, escalating food and fuel prices, and the widening gap between rural and urban areas underline climate change's impact. The Summit will also address the COVID-19 pandemic's influence and shifting forms of conflicts on socio-economic disparities. Vulnerable groups and coastal communities bear the brunt of climate change, with a widespread incidence of climate migration from low to high latitude areas.

Case Study: Iran's Struggle with Climate Change and Migration

Record temperatures, extended droughts, and vanishing rivers and lakes trigger mass migration in Iran. An estimated 42,000 people migrated in 2022 due to climate change, with experts suggesting the actual figures could be higher. Iran's rapid population growth contributes to the environmental crisis, straining infrastructure and causing socio-economic problems and unbalanced development.

Global South and Climate Change: A Dire Reality

Climate change threatens subsistence means, particularly in the Global South, resulting in countries resorting to resettling those most affected. However, this displacement severs territorial ties, challenges individuals' future envisioning, and coerces migration. The harm of climate displacement can be mitigated through relocation, but as seen in the Pacific's Carteret Islands case, it often comes with its own set of problems.

Climate Change: A Catalyst for Political Instability

Beyond the immediate impacts on human health, economic growth, and migration, climate change is also expected to escalate political instability, especially in the developing world. Research is underway to assess climate pressures' impact on political perceptions, democratic institution support, intra-community cooperation rates, and electoral and protest behavior. This critical research aims to bridge a gap in regions where warming effects are likely the largest, most destructive, and politically destabilizing.