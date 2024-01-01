12 New Year’s Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

In the dawn of a new year, individuals worldwide are being encouraged to combat climate change through small but meaningful changes in their daily lives. With 12 suggested New Year’s resolutions, the fight against global warming is now more than ever, a collective effort. The resolutions range from effortless actions such as discussing climate change with loved ones to more involved steps like self-education through reading relevant literature.

Individual Action and Collective Impact

The power of individual actions and their collective impact cannot be understated. Each person’s contribution to reaching net-zero emissions is crucial. Margaret Klein Salamon, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the Climate Emergency Fund, encourages people to share their emotions related to climate change and combat the common tendency to deal with climate anxiety alone. According to Salamon, sharing our feelings and thoughts on the issue can spur collective action and foster a shared commitment to addressing the crisis.

Education: A Pathway to Understanding and Action

Understanding the complexities of climate change is a fundamental step towards meaningful action. The article recommends reading materials such as Jake Bittle’s ‘The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration’ and David Lipsky’s ‘The Parrot and the Igloo.’ These works offer a comprehensive understanding of the history and science of climate change while also providing hope and inspiration for action.

Bloomberg’s Role in Climate Awareness

The article also highlights Bloomberg’s various regional offices’ contributions to raising awareness about climate change. With offerings like interviews with influential figures, economic and business news, and insights into trends and innovations, Bloomberg is a reliable source of information for those seeking to deepen their understanding of the climate crisis. The message is clear: climate change is a daunting challenge, but through individual efforts, significant progress can be made.