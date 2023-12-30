en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

12 New Year Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: Every Action Counts

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:57 am EST
12 New Year Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: Every Action Counts

As the world stands on the precipice of a new year, the specter of climate change looms large, prompting individuals to look inward and make personal lifestyle changes that can contribute to the collective effort of attaining a net-zero economy. This article presents twelve New Year’s resolutions aimed at stimulating individual action against climate change, emphasizing the importance of open discussion to counteract the pervasive climate denial that often engulfs our social discourse.

Empowering Individuals Against Climate Change

Confronting climate change can often feel like a Herculean task. However, akin to the collective power of New Year’s resolutions, individual actions can foster significant changes. By adopting new habits and making informed decisions, the average person can contribute to the fight against the worsening climate crisis. These resolutions range from making a conscious effort to get informed about the subject, such as reading Jake Bittle’s ‘The Great Displacement’ that sheds light on America’s climate migration issue, or participating in discussions to share feelings about the climate emergency, as recommended by Margaret Klein Salamon, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the Climate Emergency Fund.

Addressing Climate Misinformation

The fight against climate change isn’t just about physical action; it also involves combating misinformation. The power of knowledge can’t be underestimated in this battle. Websites dedicated to debunking climate misinformation and presenting peer-reviewed science play an important role in educating the public and promoting informed action. Strategies that incorporate humor in disseminating information about global warming have been found to be particularly effective in spurring action.

Systemic Inequalities and Climate Action

While individual actions matter, it’s crucial to acknowledge the systemic inequalities that often act as barriers to low-carbon alternatives. Policies and psychological approaches that overemphasize individual agency in addressing climate change often overlook these inequalities. Addressing these systemic hurdles is crucial for impactful and equitable behavior change. The fight against climate change requires a holistic approach that combines individual actions with systemic changes to mitigate climate change and meet human needs within planetary boundaries.

Bloomberg’s Transition Finance Action Forum served as a platform for international leaders and business executives to review progress and discuss further actions required for a sustainable future economy. Such initiatives highlight the importance of collective action and the need for everyone to participate in the fight against climate change.

0
Climate & Environment Environmental Science Sustainability
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Australia 2024: Navigating a Maze of Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

2023: Global Carbon Emissions from Energy Use May Have Hit Peak, Signaling a Historic Shift Towards Net Zero

By Geeta Pillai

The Economic Toll of Climate Change: A 2023 Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

Taiwan Charts Out Carbon Pricing Framework; 'Big Emitters' to Feel the ...
@Business · 1 hour
Taiwan Charts Out Carbon Pricing Framework; 'Big Emitters' to Feel the ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Resolutions: 12 Ways to Fight Climate Change in 2024

By Muhammad Jawad

New Year's Resolutions: 12 Ways to Fight Climate Change in 2024
Climate Change Challenges Weather Prediction, Says Australia’s Agriculture Minister

By Geeta Pillai

Climate Change Challenges Weather Prediction, Says Australia's Agriculture Minister
RRS Sir David Attenborough’s Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the World’s Largest Iceberg

By Mahnoor Jehangir

RRS Sir David Attenborough's Encounter with A23a: A Deep Dive into the World's Largest Iceberg
Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia

By Rafia Tasleem

Health Advisory Issued for Extreme Heatwave in Cambodia and Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
52 seconds
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
1 min
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
2 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
3 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
3 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
7 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
7 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
9 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app