12 New Year Resolutions to Combat Climate Change: Every Action Counts

As the world stands on the precipice of a new year, the specter of climate change looms large, prompting individuals to look inward and make personal lifestyle changes that can contribute to the collective effort of attaining a net-zero economy. This article presents twelve New Year’s resolutions aimed at stimulating individual action against climate change, emphasizing the importance of open discussion to counteract the pervasive climate denial that often engulfs our social discourse.

Empowering Individuals Against Climate Change

Confronting climate change can often feel like a Herculean task. However, akin to the collective power of New Year’s resolutions, individual actions can foster significant changes. By adopting new habits and making informed decisions, the average person can contribute to the fight against the worsening climate crisis. These resolutions range from making a conscious effort to get informed about the subject, such as reading Jake Bittle’s ‘The Great Displacement’ that sheds light on America’s climate migration issue, or participating in discussions to share feelings about the climate emergency, as recommended by Margaret Klein Salamon, a clinical psychologist and executive director of the Climate Emergency Fund.

Addressing Climate Misinformation

The fight against climate change isn’t just about physical action; it also involves combating misinformation. The power of knowledge can’t be underestimated in this battle. Websites dedicated to debunking climate misinformation and presenting peer-reviewed science play an important role in educating the public and promoting informed action. Strategies that incorporate humor in disseminating information about global warming have been found to be particularly effective in spurring action.

Systemic Inequalities and Climate Action

While individual actions matter, it’s crucial to acknowledge the systemic inequalities that often act as barriers to low-carbon alternatives. Policies and psychological approaches that overemphasize individual agency in addressing climate change often overlook these inequalities. Addressing these systemic hurdles is crucial for impactful and equitable behavior change. The fight against climate change requires a holistic approach that combines individual actions with systemic changes to mitigate climate change and meet human needs within planetary boundaries.

Bloomberg’s Transition Finance Action Forum served as a platform for international leaders and business executives to review progress and discuss further actions required for a sustainable future economy. Such initiatives highlight the importance of collective action and the need for everyone to participate in the fight against climate change.