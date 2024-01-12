en English
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:48 am EST
Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring

Citigroup Inc. has announced plans to axe approximately 20,000 roles as part of a significant restructuring strategy. The company anticipates this initiative to yield savings of up to $2.5 billion, BNN Breaking has learned.

Restructuring for Resilience

The bank’s objective is to curtail its firmwide expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion over an unspecified medium term. The costs linked to severance payments and the extensive overhaul are expected to reach up to $1 billion. The restructuring aims to improve a profitability metric known as the return on tangible common equity to at least 11% by 2027. This critical decision follows a disappointing performance in the institutional client unit, where the markets business reported a $134 million loss in the fourth quarter.

The Cost of Change

Despite the projected savings, Citigroup’s fixed-income trading performance took a steep plunge in the fourth quarter, recording its worst performance in five years due to reduced client activity. The revenue from the fixed-income business experienced a 25% slump, decreasing to $2.6 billion. Regardless of this downturn, Fraser maintains a hopeful outlook for 2024, viewing it as a potential turning point for the company.

Impact on the Workforce

The job cuts, which comprise 10% of Citigroup’s total workforce, form part of an effort to simplify the organization’s structure. The plan seeks to pare down the management layers from 13 to 8. Beyond the restructuring-related layoffs, the figure of 20,000 also includes positions that were on the chopping block irrespective of the overhaul. The restructuring is anticipated to incur $700 million in severance and restructuring charges.

Citigroup’s quarterly results revealed a staggering $1.8 billion loss, inclusive of one-time items such as a $780 million severance charge and a $1.7 billion charge to operating expenses due to a special assessment for replenishing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s reserves after several bank failures last year.

Breaking News Business Economy United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

