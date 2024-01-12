Citigroup to Eliminate 20,000 Roles in Major Restructuring
Citigroup Inc. has announced plans to axe approximately 20,000 roles as part of a significant restructuring strategy. The company anticipates this initiative to yield savings of up to $2.5 billion, BNN Breaking has learned.
Restructuring for Resilience
The bank’s objective is to curtail its firmwide expenses to a range of $51 billion to $53 billion over an unspecified medium term. The costs linked to severance payments and the extensive overhaul are expected to reach up to $1 billion. The restructuring aims to improve a profitability metric known as the return on tangible common equity to at least 11% by 2027. This critical decision follows a disappointing performance in the institutional client unit, where the markets business reported a $134 million loss in the fourth quarter.
The Cost of Change
Despite the projected savings, Citigroup’s fixed-income trading performance took a steep plunge in the fourth quarter, recording its worst performance in five years due to reduced client activity. The revenue from the fixed-income business experienced a 25% slump, decreasing to $2.6 billion. Regardless of this downturn, Fraser maintains a hopeful outlook for 2024, viewing it as a potential turning point for the company.
Impact on the Workforce
The job cuts, which comprise 10% of Citigroup’s total workforce, form part of an effort to simplify the organization’s structure. The plan seeks to pare down the management layers from 13 to 8. Beyond the restructuring-related layoffs, the figure of 20,000 also includes positions that were on the chopping block irrespective of the overhaul. The restructuring is anticipated to incur $700 million in severance and restructuring charges.
Citigroup’s quarterly results revealed a staggering $1.8 billion loss, inclusive of one-time items such as a $780 million severance charge and a $1.7 billion charge to operating expenses due to a special assessment for replenishing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s reserves after several bank failures last year.
