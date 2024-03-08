China Evergrande's Liquidators Engage Law Firms for Winding-Up Process Amidst Troubles

Sources said that China Evergrande's liquidators have enlisted the expertise of three law firms to provide legal counsel on the troubled property giant's ongoing winding-up process.

Global firm Clifford Chance, alongside Hong Kong-based firms Tanner De Witt and Karas So, have been recently mandated to provide legal guidance on Evergrande's liquidation, which has been underway for approximately six weeks.

Liquidation Proceedings and Legal Counsel

Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) Managing Directors Tiffany Wong and Eddie Middleton were appointed as liquidators by a Hong Kong judge on January 29, concluding over 18 months of negotiations with offshore bondholders.

The involvement of Clifford Chance, Tanner De Witt, and Karas So underscores the intricacies and legal challenges associated with Evergrande's winding-up process.

Scope of Legal Engagement and Duration of Liquidation

Lawyers involved in the case are tasked with investigating potential wrongdoing and negligence within China Evergrande's management and external advisors that may have contributed to the company's default on its debt obligations.

With Evergrande's liquidation expected to extend over a decade, legal advisors are preparing for a protracted and complex process, which could set a precedent for future major Chinese corporate winding-up proceedings.

Implications for Creditors and Future Proceedings

The pace and outcome of Evergrande's liquidation hinge on various factors, including the recognition of the Hong Kong judgment by mainland Chinese courts. Successful recognition would enable creditors to pursue unpledged onshore Chinese assets, potentially prolonging the liquidation process for several years.

Note that the ongoing developments in Evergrande's case have far-reaching implications for creditors and could shape the landscape of future corporate winding-up processes in China.