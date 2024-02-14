Chaos Near Tamar Bridge: Car Accident and Bus Fire Lead to Injuries and Road Closures

A peaceful Wednesday afternoon near the Tamar Bridge turned into a hub of frenzied activity as emergency crews in Devon responded to not one, but two separate incidents on February 14, 2024. The first, a car accident, resulted in multiple injuries and significant traffic disruptions. The second, a bus fire near Dalwood on the A35, led to road closures and severe congestion.

Car Crash Chaos

The initial incident, a car accident, occurred close to the Tamar Bridge, sending ambulances, fire crews, and police scrambling to the scene. The responders worked tirelessly to assist the injured individuals and restore order to the chaotic area. The exact number of injuries and the extent of their severity remain undisclosed as emergency services continue their efforts.

Eyewitness accounts described a large police presence in the area along Wolseley Road, with search and rescue teams, police vehicles, and a police launch all contributing to the operation. As a result of the accident, traffic in the vicinity was temporarily disrupted, causing frustration for motorists and local residents.

Bus Blaze Baffles

In a second, seemingly unrelated incident, emergency crews were called to attend a bus fire near Dalwood on the A35. A single-decker bus became completely engulfed in flames, necessitating the intervention of firefighters from Colyton and Honiton stations. Employing breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and thermal imaging cameras, the brave firefighters battled the blaze.

The bus was ultimately destroyed, causing heavy traffic in the area and further testing the resolve of Devon's emergency services. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the devastating conflagration.

Road Closures and Motorist Mayhem

Following the bus fire, motorists were advised to avoid the area as police and emergency services worked to contain the situation and restore normalcy to the roads. The city centre experienced significant closures, leading to widespread disruption and a flurry of activity as drivers sought alternative routes.

While the specifics of these incidents may remain unclear for some time, the dedication and resilience displayed by emergency crews in the face of adversity are a testament to the unwavering spirit of Devon's finest.