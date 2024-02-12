Car Crash on A267 Near Cross in Hand Disrupts Afternoon Commute

A car crash on the A267 near Cross in Hand disrupted the afternoon commute today, leading to a temporary road closure. The collision, which involved one car and one lorry/HGV, took place at the Frog Hole Lane junction around 2:10 pm on February 12, 2024.

A Sudden Collision and Swift Response

In an unexpected turn of events, a car and a lorry collided on the A267 near Cross in Hand, causing chaos for motorists in the area. Emergency services, including ambulance and fire crews, rushed to the scene to provide assistance and contain the situation.

One person was trapped inside the car and required extrication by the fire department. Fortunately, once freed, the individual received immediate medical attention from ambulance crews before being transported to the hospital.

Road Closures and Detours

As a result of the accident, the A267 was temporarily closed at the Frog Hole Lane junction. Additionally, the A272 was closed at Dog Kennel Lane to prevent further congestion and ensure the safety of emergency responders.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes. As motorists navigated the detours, the situation served as a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant while driving and respecting other road users.

A Call for Information and Cooperation

After successfully reopening the road, police are now appealing to the public for any information or dashcam footage that could help in their investigation of the crash.

Incidents like these not only cause inconvenience but also serve as a grim reminder of the potential dangers that exist on our roads. By working together and sharing relevant information, we can contribute to making our roads safer for everyone.

Although the car crash on the A267 near Cross in Hand caused temporary disruptions and raised concerns, the swift response from emergency services and the cooperation of the public helped restore normalcy to the area.

As we continue to navigate the complexities of modern transportation, it is crucial that we remain aware of our surroundings and prioritize the safety of ourselves and others on the road.