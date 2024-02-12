Blue Alert Issued for Tennessee Deputy Shooting Suspect

In a tragic turn of events, Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan lost his life and fellow Deputy Shelby Eggers sustained injuries during a routine traffic stop in Maryville, Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide Blue Alert for the primary suspect, Kenneth Wayne DeHart Jr.

A Fateful Traffic Stop

On February 12, 2024, a seemingly ordinary day took a disastrous turn when Deputy McCowan, 43, and Deputy Eggers, 22, conducted a traffic stop. Little did they know that this encounter would end in the fatal shooting of McCowan and serious injury to Eggers. The suspect, DeHart, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Manhunt and Arrests

As law enforcement agencies scramble to locate DeHart, the TBI has issued warrants for his arrest, accompanied by a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture. The manhunt continues, with multiple agencies pooling their resources in an effort to apprehend the accused. Adding to the unfolding drama, DeHart's girlfriend and brother have been arrested for acting as accessories after the fact.

A Community in Mourning

Deputy Greg McCowan, a dedicated officer who served as a patrol deputy since 2020, was known for his commitment to public service. Last year, he was honored with the Sheriff's Office Lifesaving commendation. As the community grapples with this heartbreaking loss, support for Deputy Eggers and the families of both officers continues to pour in.

While the search for Kenneth Wayne DeHart remains ongoing, the people of Blount County and beyond are left to reflect on the fragility of life and the sacrifices made by those who serve and protect.

