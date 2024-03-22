Bitcoin Slips Over 10% from All-Time High as Spot ETF Appetite Moderates

Bitcoin has retreated more than 10% from its all-time high as the appetite for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) moderates, prompting warnings from JPMorgan Chase and Co. strategists.

The group of 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs is experiencing its largest weekly outflow since their debut on Jan. 11, contributing to Bitcoin's 4% decline for the week.

Challenges for Bitcoin:

JPMorgan strategists emphasized that Bitcoin still appears overbought, renewing a previous call for further declines leading up to April's highly-anticipated halving event. Declining ETF flows and sustained open interest in CME Bitcoin futures are considered significant bearish signals for Bitcoin's price, according to strategists.

Outflows and Market Sentiment:

A net $836 million was pulled from Bitcoin ETFs from Monday through Thursday, reflecting outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and a moderation in subscriptions for rival offerings. Despite Bitcoin's recent record high, enthusiasm among retail traders may be waning, with concerns arising about the strength of the rally and the potential impact of the upcoming halving event on market momentum.

Investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin's performance, with some expressing concerns that failure to maintain momentum could lead to significant retracement. Analysts anticipate continued market volatility as Bitcoin navigates challenges from ETF outflows and evolving investor sentiment amidst ongoing price corrections.