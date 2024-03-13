Bank of Thailand Implements New Measures to Tackle High Household Debt Levels

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced additional measures aimed at facilitating the successful restructuring of household debt, totaling approximately $454 billion.

Advertisment

These measures include unscheduled visits by the central bank to ensure lenders offer viable debt solutions to customers, with penalties for non-compliance. Additionally, starting April 1, commercial banks and nearly 100 non-bank lenders will be required to implement a new restructuring program for persistent debt cases.

Enhanced Oversight and Compliance

The BOT's decision to conduct unscheduled visits underscores its commitment to ensuring lenders adhere to guidelines for providing realistic debt solutions. Banks failing to comply with these regulations will face penalties and be required to rectify their practices promptly. This move aims to strengthen oversight and enforce accountability within the financial sector to better support individuals burdened by debt.

Advertisment

Introduction of New Restructuring Program

Starting April 1, commercial banks and non-bank lenders will introduce a new debt restructuring program tailored to address persistent debt cases. Borrowers under this program will be allowed to settle their obligations within five years, with an interest rate capped at 15%, significantly lower than the standard 25% charge. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial strain on households and provide them with a feasible path towards debt resolution.

Addressing Thailand's High Household Debt Levels

Thailand grapples with one of the highest household debt levels in Asia, reaching 96% of gross domestic product in 2021 before slightly easing to around 91%. The mounting pressure on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to tackle this issue has prompted various measures, including calls for the central bank to lower borrowing costs.

However, the BOT cautions that such strategies could exacerbate the problem, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to alleviate the burden on households effectively.