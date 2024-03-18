Bank of England Expected to Hold Rates Despite Plummeting Inflation, Investors Bet on Future Cuts

The Bank of England (BOE) is anticipated to maintain its interest rates at a 16-year high of 5.25% during its upcoming meeting, despite forthcoming data projecting a decline in inflation to a 2 1/2 year low.

Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues are expected to exhibit caution in signaling any imminent rate cuts, in contrast to the approach taken by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Factors Influencing BOE's Decision

While wage pressures have eased and the UK economy experienced a recession at the end of 2023, investors are speculating that the BOE might implement rate cuts before the end of summer. The latest inflation figures, due Wednesday, are expected to reinforce these speculations, with inflation likely to dip to 3.5%, the lowest level in years.

Key Metrics Shaping BOE's Decision

Several factors are shaping the BOE's decision-making process, including wage growth, pay settlements, services prices, job losses, and overall demand in the economy. The resilience of services inflation and the ongoing impact of aggressive interest rate rises on economic growth are crucial considerations for the central bank.

Market Expectations and BOE's Response

Market-implied inflation expectations, although lower than the peak observed in 2022, continue to remain above the long-term average. This presents a challenge for the BOE, which aims to anchor longer-term inflation expectations around the 2% target.

Despite increasing pressure from investors for rate cuts, the BOE is expected to exercise caution and closely monitor inflationary trends before adjusting its monetary policy stance.