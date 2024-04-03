Bank of England and FCA Propose New "Sandbox" for Trading Digital Securities

Britain's financial regulators, the Bank of England (BoE) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), have initiated a public consultation on a new "sandbox" aimed at facilitating the trading of digital securities in real-world scenarios.

This move comes in response to rapid technological advancements and aims to create a controlled regulatory environment for testing new services in the market.

Testing New Technology within the Sandbox

The proposed sandbox will enable companies to experiment with innovative technologies such as distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain, which underpins cryptoassets, for trading and settling digitized bonds and stocks.

Existing financial rules will be adapted within the sandbox to accommodate these trials, allowing firms to explore new services while operating within a regulated framework.

Long-Term Implications and Regulatory Framework

The BoE and FCA anticipate that the adoption of new technology within the sandbox could lead to a transformative shift in the financial sector, promoting greater efficiency and resilience in the long run. The initiative aims to lay the groundwork for a potential permanent regulatory regime for securities settlement, offering a streamlined process where ownership of securities is exchanged for cash.

Consultation and Timeline

The consultation period for the proposed sandbox is open until May 29, with final guidance expected to be published in the summer. The five-year duration of the sandbox reflects a commitment to fostering innovation while ensuring regulatory oversight, providing firms with an opportunity to scale up their activities within a supportive framework.