AT&T Commits to Carbon Neutrality Goal with Purchase of Carbon Removal Credits from 1PointFive

Telecommunications giant AT&T has taken a significant step towards achieving its carbon neutrality goal by agreeing with carbon capture firm 1PointFive.

Advertisment

The agreement entails the purchase of carbon dioxide removal credits as part of AT&T's commitment to reducing emissions and achieving carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2035.

Partnership with 1PointFive's Stratos Project

Under the agreement, AT&T will procure carbon removal credits from 1PointFive's Stratos, a direct air capture facility currently in development in Texas. Stratos, a project operated by 1PointFive, is designed to capture up to 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually once fully operational. This collaboration signifies AT&T's proactive approach to mitigating its environmental impact by investing in innovative carbon capture technologies.

Advertisment

Financial Details and Carbon Credit Mechanism

While specific financial details of the agreement were not disclosed by AT&T and 1PointFive, the arrangement involves the purchase of carbon credits, which are tradable permits allowing the holder to offset greenhouse gas emissions. Each credit enables the emission of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. By engaging in this carbon credit exchange, AT&T demonstrates its commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship.

Expanding Carbon Credit Partnerships

AT&T's collaboration with 1PointFive adds to the latter's growing portfolio of carbon credit agreements with leading companies such as Amazon, Boston Consulting Group, and Trafigura. This strategic partnership underscores the increasing recognition among corporations of the importance of investing in carbon capture and removal initiatives to address climate change challenges and advance sustainability goals.