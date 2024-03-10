Aramco Reports $121 Billion Profit in 2023 Despite Lower Energy Prices

Despite a decline in energy prices, Saudi oil giant Aramco has reported $121 billion profit for 2023.

Advertisment

The profit, which marked a slight decline compared to the previous year, was attributed to lower energy prices. Yet, Aramco noted that it continues to maintain robust earnings, demonstrating resilience amidst market fluctuations and economic challenges..

Dividend Boost Despite Lower Profits

Despite the profit decrease, Aramco increases dividends to shareholders, disbursing over $31 billion in the fourth quarter alone. This decision underscores the company's commitment to delivering returns to investors amid challenging market conditions.

Advertisment

Saudi Arabia's Strategic Role in Global Oil Market

As a leader in the OPEC cartel, Saudi Arabia maintains its alliance with Russia and other oil-producing nations to manage production levels and stabilize global oil prices. Despite earlier plans to increase output, Aramco adheres to government directives to keep production steady, contributing to efforts to support oil prices amidst market volatility.

Challenges and Opportunities in Saudi Arabia's Economic Strategy

Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic diversification efforts, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aim to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil revenues. Initiatives such as the futuristic city project Neom reflect the country's long-term vision for economic transformation.

However, concerns raised by activists about the environmental impact of fossil fuel consumption highlight the complexities of Saudi Arabia's economic strategy.