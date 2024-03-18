Apple in Talks to Integrate Google's Gemini AI Engine into iPhone

Apple is reportedly engaged in discussions with leading AI developers, including Google's Gemini and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, to enhance the capabilities of its upcoming iPhone iOS 18.

The tech giant aims to integrate advanced generative AI features into its devices, enabling functions such as image creation and essay writing based on simple prompts.

While Apple is developing its own AI models, it recognizes the value of integrating established AI engines to power innovative features in its products. Talks with Google's Gemini and OpenAI underscore Apple's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its users.

Negotiations and Future Prospects

BNN Breaking understands that discussions between Apple and potential AI partners are ongoing, with terms and branding of potential agreements yet to be finalized. The timeline for any agreement announcement is expected around Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. As Apple continues to invest significantly in AI development, partnerships with key players like Google and OpenAI hold promise for groundbreaking advancements in iPhone capabilities.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Industry Dynamics

While Apple's collaboration with Google for AI integration shows strides in innovation, it comes amidst regulatory scrutiny surrounding their existing partnership, particularly regarding Google's dominance as the default search engine on Apple's Safari browser.

Additionally, Google's recent partnership with Samsung highlights the competitive landscape in the AI space, with tech giants vying for strategic alliances to drive AI technology adoption.