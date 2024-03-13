Alberta Man Dies on Vancouver Island Saving Woman in Crash

The tragic incident on Vancouver Island that resulted in the death of Patrick Hare, an 80-year-old man from Alberta, has captivated the nation's heart. Hare, while demonstrating an act of selflessness, stopped to assist a woman involved in a crash, ultimately saving her life at the cost of his own. This event underscores the extraordinary bravery and the tragic outcome of an attempt to help a fellow citizen in distress.

Selfless Act on a Dark Highway

In the early hours of March 2, Patrick Hare pulled over to help a woman whose car had collided with a pole near Qualicum Beach. The situation took a turn for the worse when both Hare and the woman were struck by another vehicle, driven by a suspected impaired driver. Ronald Hare, Patrick's son, revealed his father's heroic final moments, stating that his father likely saved the woman's life by pushing her out of harm's way. The details of this incident, showcasing Hare's selflessness, were confirmed through his phone logs, which showed multiple calls to emergency services as he waited for help to arrive.

A Legacy of Kindness and Heroism

Patrick Hare's life was marked by a consistent desire to assist others, a trait fondly remembered by his family and friends. Despite his age and physical limitations, Hare never hesitated to offer help, embodying a spirit of generosity and kindness. His commitment to helping others extended beyond this tragic incident, as reflected in the fond memories shared by his son Ronald. Hare's actions on that fateful day were in line with how he lived his life, always putting others before himself, even in the most perilous situations.

Community Mourning and Investigation

The aftermath of this heroic act has left the community and Hare's family in mourning. The loss is felt deeply by his sons, grandchildren, and friends who remember him as a dedicated family man with a penchant for simple joys and an unwavering commitment to helping others. The investigation into the crash, led by the B.C. Highway Patrol in Parksville, continues, as authorities and the community seek answers and closure to this devastating event. Meanwhile, Hare's legacy as a hero who sacrificed his life for another's safety remains a poignant reminder of the impact of selfless acts.

Patrick Hare's final act of heroism leaves a lasting impression on those who knew him and the wider community, prompting a reflection on the values of courage, selflessness, and the human instinct to help others in times of crisis. His story, though marked by tragedy, also celebrates the profound impact of altruistic deeds, inspiring others to uphold the same spirit of benevolence that defined his life.