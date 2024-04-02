Zimbabwe's Agricultural Gender Gap: Women Own Just 9% of Commercial Cattle, World Bank Reports

Amidst the vast expanse of Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape, a recent World Bank (WB) report has cast a revealing light on the stark gender disparities that pervade the sector. According to the Livestock and Fisheries Assessment report for the 2022/23 summer season, women in Zimbabwe own a mere 9% of cattle on the country's commercial farms, underscoring a significant gender gap in agricultural ownership and productivity.

Dissecting the Disparity

The report, titled Missing Voices, Missing Potential: The Status of Women in Zimbabwe's Agriculture, delves into the composition of the agricultural workforce, revealing that women are substantially underrepresented across various farm types. On large-scale commercial farms, women account for only 39.4% of workers, with slightly higher percentages in old resettlement schemes and A1 commercial farms. The stark contrast in cattle ownership further highlights the gender divide, with 91% of cattle found on male-owned farms. This discrepancy extends to land ownership as well, where only 2% of women have documented ownership of agricultural land compared to 3.8% of men.

Voices from the Ground

Feedback from women in the agricultural sector, such as Sarah Nyathi, a small-scale farmer, and Thandiwe Moyo, president of the National Women Farmers Association of Zimbabwe, emphasizes the critical role women play in food production despite facing significant barriers. These obstacles include limited access to resources, land ownership, and allocation of less productive land, all of which hamper their productivity and financial stability. The consensus among these women is clear: without secure ownership and equitable access to resources, their ability to invest in their farms and contribute to the national food supply is severely limited.

Call for Action

The World Bank's report urges the Government of Zimbabwe to adopt comprehensive measures to close these disparities, suggesting an intersectoral strategy to address policy implementation gaps and harmonize gender laws and policies. Highlighting the need for innovative approaches to meet women's empowerment goals, the report also points to the Presidential Land Review Committee's findings, which indicate that women did not benefit equally from the 2000 land reform programme. Sociologist Pardon Taodzera attributes the persistence of these gender inequalities to the country's patriarchal system, underscoring the need for a cultural shift towards gender equality in Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate its agricultural future, the spotlight on gender disparities within the sector demands urgent attention and action. The World Bank's report not only sheds light on the existing inequalities but also offers a pathway towards a more equitable and productive agricultural landscape, where women's contributions are recognized and their potential fully realized.