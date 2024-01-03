Zimbabwean Government Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation

In a bid to curb illegal land occupation, Zimbabwe’s government has issued a stern warning to individuals unlawfully settling on agricultural land. The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka, made it clear that such individuals will face legal consequences. The move comes as part of Zimbabwe’s efforts to ensure food and nutrition security across the nation.

Government’s Stance on Illegal Settlements

Dr. Masuka emphasized that only the Ministry has the authority to issue tenure documents for agricultural land. He condemned the growing number of illegal settlers and affirmed that the government will not regularize settlers lacking proper documents, such as permits, offer letters, or leases. Actions that defy this directive are considered a criminal offense and will be met with the full force of the law.

Consequences of Illegal Land Occupation

The minister also called out local authorities participating in the unauthorized sale and leasing of communal and agricultural land, a common practice in peri-urban areas. This activity has resulted in the proliferation of informal settlements lacking essential municipal services, a situation that the Zimbabwean government is keen to rectify.

Land Management Initiatives

In a move to address issues like multiple farm ownerships and double allocations, the Zimbabwe Lands Commission has developed a Land Information Management System. After auditing over 254,000 farms nationwide, a final report was submitted to President Mnangagwa. The public has expressed support for these initiatives, citing the importance of legal land acquisition and environmental preservation.

In conclusion, the Zimbabwean government’s firm stance against illegal land occupation and its efforts to enforce lawful land ownership are crucial steps towards achieving national food and nutrition security. With the backing of the public, such measures are expected to bring about significant changes in the country’s agricultural sector.