Zimbabwe Tobacco Season Opens Amid Drought: Hopes and Challenges for Farmers

The commencement of the 2024 tobacco marketing season in Zimbabwe on 14 March marked a significant event for tobacco growers in the country. Vice president CGN Chiwenga, along with other high-ranking government officials, farmers, and industry stakeholders, were in attendance to witness the opening of the agricultural sector's crucial moment. The presence of these prominent country's hierarchy highlights the importance of tobacco in Zimbabwe's economy. In the presence of the vice president, the opening price for tobacco this season was set at USD4.92 per kg, a rise of 50 cents from the previous year's opening price of USD4.35 per kg. This increase is a positive sign suggesting that the prices will remain higher than last year, and that the upward price trajectory will continue throughout the marketing window.

Impact of Climate Change on Production

This season has elicited mixed reactions due to the El Niño-induced drought, which has resulted in a prolonged dry spell and may have severe consequences for tobacco production, overall output. According to the data provided by the Tobacco Industrial Marketing Board (TIMB), as of 2 February 2024, approximately 113,101 hectares of land had been planted, representing a 4% decrease from the previous year's figure of 117,645 hectares. The primary cause of this decrease is attributed to the delayed rainfall at the beginning of the season and the uneven distribution of rainfall throughout the season. Tobacco production in Zimbabwe is primarily carried out by smallholder farmers, with a larger share of 70-80%, the majority of whom lack access to irrigation facilities that can supplement insufficient rainfall. In contrast, commercial farmers, who account for the remaining 20-30% of tobacco production, operate under fully irrigated conditions and are less likely to be affected by the current El Niño-induced drought.

Striving for Sustainability Amid Challenges

Zimbabwe achieved a noteworthy accomplishment in the tobacco industry last year as it reached about 296 million kg in production for the first time in its history since its introduction in the early 1900s. However, it is anticipated that this year's production will decrease by 10% as a result of the current drought threats, leading to a projected yield of 265 million kg. Despite the challenges posed by a severe drought, this target will not be bad. Zimbabwe is known for its status as the leading producer of tobacco in Africa and fifth globally, and is also recognised for producing premium quality tobacco that garners significant attention on the international market, resulting in higher prices. This underscores the importance of tobacco as a cash crop for the country, and it significantly contributes to the agricultural GDP as well as the overall GDP, with an annual contribution of nearly USD1 billion.

Economic Implications and Future Prospects

Since smallholder farmers play a pivotal role in the cultivation of tobacco, which serves as a crucial source for their livelihood, it is essential to give tobacco the serious consideration it deserves. By doing so, it is possible to unlock the immense potential of tobacco in overcoming barriers to upgrading smallholder farmers' livelihoods. The government has also committed to a target of USD5 billion in contributions from the tobacco industry by the year 2025, which will create numerous opportunities for tobacco farming and significantly boost the country's economy, with a particular focus on uplifting smallholder farmers.

The opening of tobacco floors could potentially have a positive impact not only on farmers but also on the nation's economy as a whole. It stimulates the business climate across a range of sectors as farmers increase their spending during this marketing period. The agribusiness sector is particularly likely to benefit largely, as they are part of the same value chain as farmers and stand to gain from increased demand for inputs such as seeds, chemicals, fertilisers, and farm machinery. In this way, these businesses will be able to capitalise on the boost in spending by farmers in preparation for the next season.