Zimbabwe Targets Expansive Winter Cropping: 120,000 Hectares for Wheat, $27M for Irrigation Revival

Zimbabwe's government has ambitiously set its sights on cultivating 120,000 hectares of wheat and 7,000 hectares of barley for the upcoming winter cropping season, aiming to significantly boost local agriculture production. With $27 million earmarked for the revival of irrigation schemes on underutilized farms, this initiative represents a strategic move to enhance food security and reduce dependency on imported wheat. Lands, Water, Agriculture and Rural Development minister Anxious Masuka disclosed these plans in the National Assembly, highlighting the government's commitment to overcoming challenges and meeting the nation's wheat demand.

Strategic Initiatives and Investments

Identifying over 137,000 hectares with functional irrigation, the ministry aims to establish <a href="https://www.zimbabwesituation