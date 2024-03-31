Zimbabwe Targets 120,000 Hectares for Wheat, Barley Cultivation with US$27M Irrigation Revival Plan

Zimbabwe's government has embarked on an ambitious plan to significantly boost its winter cropping season production by targeting the cultivation of 120,000 hectares of wheat and 7,000 hectares of barley. Lands, Water, Agriculture, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, addressing the National Assembly, outlined the initiative which also includes a US$27 million investment to rejuvenate irrigation schemes across underutilised farms.

Strategic Planning for Enhanced Crop Production

Minister Masuka revealed that for the upcoming winter cropping season, a total area of 137,000 hectares with functional irrigation has been earmarked for this massive agricultural venture. The plan aims to establish at least 120,000 hectares under wheat and 7,000 hectares under barley cultivation. An additional 16,000 hectares have been identified as needing swift rehabilitation, including the upgrade of power infrastructure, pumps, centre pivots, and pipes. To achieve these goals, a concerted effort to mobilise the required US$27 million is underway, with funding avenues being explored in partnership with AFC and CBZ banks, allowing farmers to access necessary irrigation equipment.

Collaborative Efforts to Overcome Challenges

An inter-ministerial task force has been established to tackle the potential energy power crisis that could disrupt the winter crop farming season. This task force, comprising ministries of Lands Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, the Energy and Power Development, and Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, has been working diligently to ensure energy provision is ring-fenced and prioritised for agricultural production. The Energy and Power Development ministry has reassured stakeholders that adequate power will be available to support the targeted winter cropping program.

Impact on Domestic Wheat Supply and National Food Security

The initiatives come after farmers harvested 457,000 tonnes of wheat in 2023, with an average yield of between 5.1 and 5.3 tonnes per hectare. Given that the domestic demand for wheat stands at about 360,000 tonnes per year, the increased production targets are not just ambitious but necessary to meet the nation's needs. Wheat is a staple consumed by over 10 million people in Zimbabwe, primarily in the form of bread. By boosting local wheat production, Zimbabwe aims to reduce its reliance on imported wheat and enhance its food security. These efforts, if successful, could mark a significant step towards achieving self-sufficiency in wheat production and stabilising the national food supply.