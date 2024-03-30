Zimbabwe Launches Solar-Powered Irrigation to Combat Drought, Empowering Women and Girls

Zimbabwe has initiated a groundbreaking solar-powered irrigation scheme in Mwenezi, Masvingo Province, to mitigate the impacts of El Nino-induced drought and climate change, bringing hope to local farmers including 48-year-old Joyce Chauke. This initiative is part of the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) broader strategy to enhance food security and resilience against climate adversities, particularly in Zimbabwe's dry rural areas.

Empowering Local Communities

The project has already seen the training of 3,356 farmers in climate-smart agriculture practices, covering 43,939 hectares with climate-resilient crops. Beyond irrigation, 69,670 farmers will benefit from agriculture training, seed multiplication, and financial management, aiming to cultivate a total of 764 hectares by the end of 2024. Central to the UNDP's strategy is the empowerment of women and girls, who constitute 67% of the project's current beneficiaries. This focus is expected to have a multiplier effect, improving education and economic outcomes for the broader community.

Building Resilience Against Climate Change

Zimbabwe's agricultural sector has been severely impacted by climate change, with subsistence rain-fed farming becoming increasingly untenable. The UNDP's solar-powered irrigation schemes represent a vital adaptation measure, promising to secure food and nutrition security for Zimbabwe's population. The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1, emphasizing environmental protection, climate resilience, and sustainable natural resource management. By 2027, the project aims to benefit approximately 1.2 million women, contributing significantly to the country's resilience to climatic, economic, and health shocks.

Sustainable Development and Future Prospects

According to UNDP irrigation expert, engineer Regis Chiwaya, the solar-powered irrigation schemes are a necessary intervention in Zimbabwe's fight against climate change. These schemes not only provide immediate relief to communities affected by drought but also offer long-term sustainability through the promotion of climate-smart agriculture. With the 2023/24 farming season already compromised by lack of rainfall, the importance of these irrigation schemes has never been more apparent. As Zimbabwe continues to face the challenges of climate change, projects like these offer a beacon of hope, promising a more resilient and food-secure future for its people.