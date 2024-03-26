Zimbabwe Horticulture Sector Eyes Record Earnings, Expands Cultivation in 2023-2024 Season

Zimbabwe's horticulture industry is poised to surpass a significant milestone set in 1999 by potentially exceeding US$140 million in annual earnings, thanks to an expansion in cultivated land during the 2023-2024 summer cropping season. Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka, highlighted a general increase in the area planted with most horticultural crops, setting the stage for an anticipated economic boon.

Revival and Expansion

The sector's revival is a remarkable turnaround from the early 2000s downturn following the land reform program, which saw a significant reduction in citrus plantations. Despite past setbacks, there's renewed optimism as the area under crops like blueberries and pecan nuts has seen substantial increases, while traditional crops such as citrus, tea, and flowers are also making a strong comeback. This resurgence is part of a broader aim by the Zimbabwean Horticultural Development Council (HDC) to achieve US$1 billion in horticultural exports by 2030.

Challenges and Strategies

Reaching these ambitious targets is not without its challenges, including inconsistent policies, high borrowing costs, logistics issues, and land tenure concerns. However, the government and the HDC are committed to creating an enabling environment for growth. This includes seeking substantial investment and leveraging support and technical assistance from the European Union, a key market for Zimbabwe's horticultural products.

Looking Ahead

As Zimbabwe's horticulture sector positions itself for a historic rebound, the potential for job creation, economic stability, and increased exports is immense. With strategic investment and international support, the industry could once again become a cornerstone of Zimbabwe's economy, contributing significantly to its overall development and prosperity.