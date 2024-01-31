Zimbabwe Government Encourages Expansion of Small-holder Irrigation Schemes

The Zimbabwean government is setting a new course for small-holder farmers, encouraging them to expand their operations under the auspices of the Vision 2030 Accelerator Model. This initiative, launched by President Mnangagwa in September 2021, is an ambitious program designed to spur rural industrialisation and agricultural transformation. As part of the broader strategy of the Second Republic, the model has found its way into 329 of the 460 irrigation schemes across the nation.

Transitioning from Subsistence to Commercial Agriculture

The government's plan hinges on transitioning these irrigation schemes from subsistence farming practices to commercial agriculture. This radical shift forms the bedrock of the Rural Development 8.0 model, a policy roadmap focused on eradicating poverty and stimulating economic growth via the agricultural sector. The Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, underscored the critical role of irrigation in agricultural production, rural development, and as a bulwark against the debilitating effects of El Nino, especially in regions such as Matabeleland South.

Rehabilitation and Expansion of Irrigation Schemes

The government has set its sights on rehabilitating existing irrigation schemes, with an ambitious goal of expanding irrigated land to 350,000 hectares by 2025. This significant expansion forms part of a broader strategy to infuse new life into agriculture and address food insecurity, a pressing issue, particularly in rural areas.

The Scheme Business Manager Model

To ensure that these expanded operations do not just survive, but thrive, the government has introduced the Scheme Business Manager model. In this model, ARDA business managers and ministry institutions will provide leadership and oversight, ensuring the schemes are run with profitability and efficiency at their core. This strategic move is poised to revolutionize the way agriculture operates in Zimbabwe, shifting it from a largely subsistence practice to a robust commercial industry.