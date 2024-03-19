Zimbabwe Farmers Challenge Minister Masuka Over Corruption, Inefficiency in Agriculture Sector

Farmers across Zimbabwe have launched a scathing critique against Agriculture, Water, and Fisheries Minister Anxious Masuka, pointing to systemic corruption, poor workmanship, and a lack of urgency in addressing key agricultural issues. Despite President Emerson Mnangagwa's recent commendation of Masuka as 2023's best-performing minister, a dossier from Mashonaland Central reveals deep-seated problems within the sector, unaddressed since the onset of land reform in 2000.

Roots of the Crisis

The dossier, dated February 23, 2024, and seen by NewsDay, exposes various challenges crippling Zimbabwe's agro-based economy. Among the chief complaints are the Grain Marketing Board's (GMB) payment delays and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority's (Zinwa) burdensome water charges. Farmers lament the GMB's inconsistent grading system and accuse Zinwa of neglecting infrastructure maintenance, leading to damaged equipment and contaminated water sources. Additionally, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has been criticized for its high tariffs and counterproductive disconnection practices.

Proposed Reforms and Solutions

Farmers are calling for sweeping reforms to reinstate the GMB as the sole trader of grains to ensure price stability and efficient handling. They also advocate for payments in US dollars to prevent discrepancies caused by the volatile local currency. Regarding Zinwa, the proposal includes revising the fixed charging structure and holding the authority accountable for its maintenance responsibilities. For ZESA, the farmers suggest reducing tariffs and reconsidering disconnection policies to support agricultural productivity.

Government and Farmer Dialogue

In light of these pressing issues, there's a growing demand for an open dialogue between the government and farmers to tackle corruption, inefficiency, and the lack of urgency in resolving agricultural sector challenges. The dossier signals a critical juncture for Zimbabwe's agriculture, emphasizing the need for immediate action to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and the nation's food security. With the Mashonaland Central farmers' concerns now in the spotlight, the ball is in the government's court to address these systemic problems and revitalize the agricultural sector.

As Zimbabwe stands at this crossroads, the outcomes of these discussions could very well dictate the future of agriculture in the country. The farmers' plea for reforms presents an opportunity not only to address current grievances but to lay the groundwork for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.