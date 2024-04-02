Zimbabwe Eyes $60 Billion Boost in Tobacco Industry with Value Addition Strategy

Zimbabwe is setting its sights on transforming its tobacco sector to achieve a staggering $60 billion industry by 2028, focusing on increasing the processing and value addition of its tobacco exports from 2 percent to over 30 percent.

This ambitious move, according to Obert Jiri, the permanent secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, aims to significantly enhance the country's earnings from its tobacco, which currently stands at about $1 billion annually, representing six percent of the global market.

Strategic Shift Towards Value Addition

In a strategic pivot designed to tap into the lucrative end of the tobacco value chain, the Zimbabwean government is encouraging investments in the processing and manufacturing of tobacco products domestically. "In terms of the value transformation strategy, we must tap into the value of our tobacco," stated Jiri, highlighting the vast potential of the tobacco when fully processed.

This initiative is part of a broader Tobacco Value Chain Transformation plan aimed at reducing the export of raw tobacco and instead promoting the production of higher-value products such as cigars and cigarettes within the country. Frank Magama, CEO of the Kutsaga Tobacco Research Board, further emphasized the government's direction towards breeding high-quality tobacco seeds for both local cultivation and international markets, including trials in Italy, Brazil, and China.

Climate-Smart Tobacco Varieties

Recognizing the challenges posed by climate change and new pathogens, the Kutsaga Tobacco Research Board has introduced climate-smart tobacco varieties. These new strains are designed to ensure sustainable production, enabling farmers to maintain high yields despite adverse weather conditions and disease threats. This development not only promises to stabilize the country's tobacco output but also aligns with global agricultural trends towards resilience and sustainability.

The shift towards value addition in Zimbabwe's tobacco industry is not just about increasing revenue; it's about economic diversification, job creation, and enhancing the country's competitive edge on the global stage.

By moving up the value chain, Zimbabwe can secure a more significant share of the tobacco market's profits, currently dominated by processed and manufactured products. This strategic transformation, if successfully implemented, could set a precedent for other agricultural sectors in Zimbabwe and beyond, showcasing the potential of value addition in achieving economic growth and sustainability.